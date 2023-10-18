One Sky Sports pundit has suggested that Arsenal should sign a "perfect" Bukayo Saka alternative amid reports of interest.

Arsenal transfer targets - January

Mikel Arteta and his high-flying side have enjoyed an excellent start to the new Premier League season, winning six out of their opening eight domestic matches while remaining unbeaten. The Gunners currently sit joint-top with north London rivals Tottenham, but according to widespread media claims, they're still looking to strengthen some weak points beyond the new year.

Perhaps the most regularly mentioned transfer target is Brentford star Ivan Toney, who is currently central to reports linking him with a move to the Emirates Stadium. Scoring 20 league goals last season, the Englishman is currently serving a ban for alleged gambling breaches, but he's set to return mid-way through January. This comes as Arteta only has both Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah to choose from as natural strikers, having signed makeshift option Kai Havertz for around £60 million in the summer.

Another Premier League star to be regularly mentioned as a target is Wolves forward Pedro Neto, with talkSPORT pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor recently urging Arsenal to sign the "blistering" star for Arteta.

“They need proper backup for Saka and Martinelli. Trossard, Vieira and Smith Rowe – these are all good players, but there’s no one with that blistering pace," said Agbonlahor (via Football Insider).

"Neto has shown that. He’s had a tough two years with injury, but he’s got that. He would suit Arsenal perfectly if they could get him in.”

The 23-year-old, who's started all of Wolves' eight league matches after coming back from a serious injury, has already bagged five assists and one goal in that time. Neto is attracting Arsenal's attention as a result, with Sky pundit and former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell now suggesting that he is the "perfect foil" to star winger Saka.

Speaking to the Highbury Squad YouTube channel this week, Campbell says that Neto would suit playing in Arsenal's possession-based side, and also suggests that their strength in depth will allow ample resting time for the Portuguese.

“Doesn’t Neto’s injury stuff worry you a bit?” Campbell was asked.

“No. I’ll tell you why," Campbell replied.

"He’s young enough and he won’t have to play every game. Sometimes that’s what happens when he plays so many games the fatigue kicks in, but in a possession-based side like us he will get time to rest on the sideline, I think he could be the perfect foil for Saka."

Pedro Neto strengths Crossing Key passes Taking set pieces Holding on to the ball

Journalist Charles Watts, recently speaking to Inside Arsenal, is another media figure to publicly endorse a move for the attacker. He said:

"These stories are emerging again. He looks electric, he’s scoring goals, his pace looks spot on. He really surprised me, he looks so sharp, so quick. He’s the perfect age for Arsenal, all the talent in the world. Would I take Neto? Absolutely, he also grew up watching Arsenal, maybe that will help."