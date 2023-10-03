Sky pundit Kevin Campbell has heaped praise on an Arsenal star he's previously called "underrated", explaining how the player is "now" coming into his own.

It was a wonderful weekend for Mikel Arteta's title hopefuls, who watched a plethora of their rivals drop points as they sealed a comfortable 4-0 win away to Bournemouth on the south coast. Goals from Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, summer signing Kai Havertz and Ben White capped off an afternoon where we witnessed Arsenal back at their imperious attacking best.

Havertz' strike marked the end of a torrid run for the Germany international, who has now bagged his first ever goal contribution in a Gunners jersey, and hopefully the first of many. This much-needed result came amid losses for Man City and Liverpool, who could well end up challenging Arsenal for the Premier League crown.

"Very happy, very happy," an ecstatic Arteta said after his side's victory.

"The way we approached the game since yesterday, the team was ready to play we knew about the challenge we had ahead of us against a team that don’t have what they deserve in terms of the games they have played, they don’t give you any time, the ball is always under pressure, small ground, very difficult to get out of that but I think we read the game really well and earnt the right to win it. I am really happy for the win but even happier to be part of something, part of a team that shows the human qualities that they have shown today."

Next up, Arsenal take on RC Lens in the Champions League this evening, with Pep Guardiola's City then awaiting them at the weekend in what is a crunch, crunch week for the Arteta and co.

There were many star performers to pick out from Arsenal's 4-0 thumping of the Cherries, but Sky pundit Campbell, speaking to the broadcaster [01/10/2023], has reserved special praise for one man.

Indeed, he believes club captain Odegaard is "coming into his self now" and is "making a difference".

"This guy here, honestly, Martin Odegaard, the captain, he really, really is coming into his self now," said Campbell (as transcribed by HITC).

"He is making a difference. He worked it out with Saka to give Kai Havertz that opportunity to take the penalty. I think it’s good for the group that Kai Havertz got off the mark.”

The Norway international has been praised recently as an "underrated" player by Campbell also, who told the Highbury Squad YouTube channel that he's "maturing" in front of our eyes.

“He is a really top player Odegaard, I still think he’s underrated, I do,” Campbell said.

“Odegaard, He’s maturing in front of our very eyes as a captain. I believe he is maturing and the beautiful thing is we’ve not see the best of him yet. So many of these players are going to grow together, let’s just hope this Arsenal dynasty stay together. These guys are all going to be world-class together,”