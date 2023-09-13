Former Arsenal striker, who features regularly on Sky Sports, says one of Mikel Arteta's stars has been "quietly" doing a job recently.

Everton vs Arsenal

The Gunners, in their bid to challenge Man City for a Premier League title once again, are preparing to take on league-strugglers at Everton on Goodison Park on Sunday.

Arsenal went into the international break in fine form, while not playing at their imperious best; clinching vital victories against Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace and Man United.

Arteta's side were forced to show grit and determination if they were to reign victorious in these encounters, especially against Erik ten Hag's United.

Surviving an early scare with Marcus Rashford's early goal for the Red Devils, Arsenal came back to win the match 3-1 courtesy of strikes from Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus deep into added time.

"We all worked so hard and planned everything for moments like this," Arteta said after the match.

"These moments will stick with us, with the crowd so connected to the team with the big history of these matches, it's great. The will, the determination of the team, that will to win and go and go and go, I'm so proud of them.

"A team needs different tools to win football matches, and the capacity to react. We did that in the first half and that set the tone and brought some calmness to the team."

Meanwhile, Everton are enduring contrasting fortunes on Merseyside. They're yet to record a single league win so far this season, with a draw against Sheffield United and defeats to Fulham, Aston Villa and Wolves.

On paper, this really does seem like a routine win for Arsenal.

Latest Arsenal news

There are a few star players who stand out as real difference-makers, perhaps most notably the likes of Rice, Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka among others.

However, pundit Campbell says there is one man who "quietly" went about his business against United and makes a "massive" difference for Arteta's side; left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko.

“When [Oleksandr] Zinchenko’s not there, I think have Thomas Partey to go into midfield really did help the squad," said Campbell on the Gooners Pod this week.

“People say it didn’t work, well it did work because we won two of those games and we drew one where there’s no way we should have only got a point against Fulham.

“But as soon as Zinchenko comes back, he reverts back to Zinchenko, Gabriel [Magalhaes], [William] Saliba and Ben White, so I understand that.

“Against teams who don’t carry the same threat, I think you could mix and match a little bit more. But you could see Zinchenko makes a massive difference to us, he really does.

“And he doesn’t play as a left-back does he, he plays in midfield so again he’s a huge part of what we do and how we do it. Defensively, he’s not Kieran Tierney or even [Takehiro] Tomiyasu, but what he does bring to the table is so important for us going forward.

“Quietly, I thought he had a really good game against Manchester United.”

The Ukranian was signed from Man City in 2022, where he has gone to impress when available.