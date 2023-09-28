Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has told Sky Sports that a marquee "superstar" could well sign for Mikel Arteta.

Who have Arsenal signed 2023?

The Gunners made headlines over the 2023 summer transfer window by agreeing four major signings for a grand total of over £200 million. Arsenal brought in club-record acquisition Declan Rice for around £105 million, while versatile defender Jurrien Timber, forward Kai Havertz and goalkeeper David Raya soon followed the Englishman.

Sporting director Edu, in response to the series of heavy investments, opted to offload Folarin Balogun, Granit Xhaka, Matt Turner, Auston Trusty, Pablo Mari, Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding, Nuno Tavares, Marquinhos, Nicolas Pepe, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Albert Sambi Lokonga - who all left north London either on loan or on a permanent basis.

Resultingly, Arsenal have been somewhat justified in their off-field business decisions; as Arteta's side remain unbeaten over their opening six Premier League games with wins over Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Everton and Man United. However, they've also dropped points at home to both Fulham and arch rivals Tottenham in entertaining 2-2 draws.

There are certain debating points to be had from Arsenal's start to the season, with summer signing Havertz attracting some fierce criticism in particular for his lack of contribution in the forward areas. The Germany international, who was signed as a makeshift, versatile attacking option, is yet to register a single goal or assist in all competitions since signing for around £60 million.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

Potentially as a result of Havertz's woes in front of goal, it has been claimed that Arsenal are considering a world-class natural striking option for the new year. This has lead to links with Brentford star Ivan Toney, and there are rumours that Arsenal could offer makeweights as part of a possible part-exchange deal.

Another star to be mentioned as an option is Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who is currently threatening possible legal action against his club after a bizarre TikTok video mocking him. The Nigeria "superstar" racked up an incredible 26 goals in 30 Serie A starts last term; playing a major role to hand Napoli their first Scudetto win in 33 years.

The marquee Osimhen is one of world football's most deadly strikers right now, with former Gunners striker Campbell telling Sky Sports (via The Metro) his side have a serious chance of getting him.

"What Osimhen would cost, it would be ground-breaking," Campbell said. "But it’s just like anything, isn’t it? If you want to be that side and you want that style of play, that type of player, you’ve got to pay the money. Obviously with Champions League money now coming in, Arsenal might be in with a shout of signing Osimhen next summer."

Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola, speaking to Sky Sports (again via The Metro), also once compared the 24-year-old to Didier Drogba whilst branding him a "complete player".

"He’s a very complete player," said Zola. "He’s got a good reference going forward, he can link up play and he’s devastating in the air. He’s a pest to defenders."