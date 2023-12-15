Arsenal have been handed some transfer hope as a CBS journalist claims one country's 75-cap "superstar" may seriously consider joining Mikel Arteta.

Edu's transfer plans for Arsenal next year

Led by sporting director Edu Gaspar, who works with Arteta on the club's transfer plans, it's been widely reported that Arsenal are keen on bringing in a new forward and centre-midfielder.

The Gunners' striker options are pretty thin on the ground right now, as they have just Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus as senior number nines. Doubts surround midfielder Thomas Partey and his Arsenal future as well, with the Ghanaian's injury problems also proving to be a thorn in Arteta's side this season.

As a result, it is believed that Edu is prioritising a new name in the middle of the park for January, though it is now unlikely Arsenal will sign dream target Douglas Luiz (David Ornstein).

In terms of new attacking options, the north Londoners are repeatedly linked with a move for Brentford star Ivan Toney. Santos striker Marcos Leonardo and Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic stand out as other strikers linked with moves to Arsenal.

Perhaps more sparingly, Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe is mentioned as a candidate to bolster Arteta's attacking options. The 75-cap France star's future is a real talking point at PSG right now, with his contract set to expire at the end of this season.

His situation at the Parc des Princes births rumours of a potential move to the Premier League, with CBS journalist Jonathan Johnson now sharing an update on Arsenal's chances.

Mbappe would seriously consider Arsenal move

In a bit of transfer hope for Arteta, the reporter claims Mbappe would seriously consider a move to Arsenal if they were to bid, and refuses to rule out the possibility of him joining. However, he does state that Real Madrid are favourites to sign the 24-year-old as things stand.

“I think Arsenal are an attractive project now, and I think if an offer was there and Real Madrid took themselves out of the equation, then Mbappe would give it serious consideration,” said Johnson to CaughtOffside this week.

“I wouldn’t completely rule Arsenal out, and the same goes for Liverpool, but I think those teams would be a distant second to Real Madrid, and it’s also not the case at this moment in time that he’s definitely decided he’s done and dusted with PSG either.

Ligue 1's most in-form players by average match rating per 90 (via WhoScored) Kylian Mbappe - 7.94 Ousmane Dembele - 7.46 Romain Del Castillo - 7.42 Aleksandr Golovin - 7.32 Achraf Hakimi - 7.25 Manuel Ugarte - 7.24

“A lot can change in the coming weeks and months, but I think the next key step is to see how Real Madrid approach this deal. Let’s see how they make their next charm-offensive, and what that could mean in terms of Arsenal or Liverpool becoming more serious destinations for Mbappe.”

Called a "superstar" by BBC and Sky analyst Statman Dave, the former Monaco star is one of world football's best-attacking players. Mbappe would undoubtedly strengthen Arsenal to no end, and it will be intriguing to see if the Emirates Stadium does become a viable landing spot next summer.