Arsenal may have to cope without the services of another one of their first-team stars after he sustained a new injury, according to an update from a reliable journalist.

Who is currently injured for Arsenal?

On Sunday afternoon, Mikel Arteta’s side secured a huge 1-0 Premier League victory over Manchester City which puts them joint top of the table with North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, both of who are sitting pretty level on 20 points heading into the international break.

The Gunners were without two of their senior players for yesterday’s clash, with Bukayo Saka nursing a hamstring problem, alongside Jurrien Timber who suffered a serious ACL injury earlier in the season, so the latter may be lucky to feature again at all during this campaign.

Leandro Trossard was also forced off the pitch at half-time, with the boss confirming that he had to remove the left-winger from the field after feeling an issue which saw him replaced by Gabriel Martinelli, who ended up scoring the winning goal.

The Belgium international has been a revelation since putting pen to paper from Brighton and Hove Albion in January (Transfermarkt - Trossard transfer history), but if the following update is to be believed, the 28-year-old could be set to undergo a spell on the sidelines.

Taking to X on Sunday evening, The Daily Mirror's Ryan Taylor confirmed in a Leandro Trossard injury update that Arsenal could be without the attacker for a period of time having sustained the same problem as Saka, whilst also delivering some news on William Saliba:

"Leandro Trossard suffered slight hamstring problem in Arsenal's win over Man City. Similar issue to Bukayo Saka. Will know more on international involvement tomorrow (despite Mikel Arteta's comments). William Saliba excused by France with toe injury."

How many goals has Leandro Trossard scored?

Since joining Arsenal, Trossard has posted 15 contributions (11 assists and four goals) in 29 appearances which has seen him hailed a “top class” forward by journalist Josh Bunting, therefore, it would be a huge blow should he be set for a spell out of action at the Emirates.

Leandro Trossard's Style Of Play Plays the ball off the ground often Likes to play long balls Does not dive into tackles (Data from WhoScored)

The JC Player Management Sports client (Transfermarkt - Trossard profile), has also been averaging 6.21 shot-creating actions per top-flight game so far this season which is more than any of his fellow teammates (FBRef - Arsenal squad statistics), highlighting the threat he poses to an opposition's defence in the final third.

Furthermore, Trossard, who earns £90k-per-week (Arsenal salaries), is a versatile operator having been deployed in six different positions over the pitch since the start of his career, including everywhere across the frontline and even two roles in the midfield, so his ability to easily adapt makes him a wonderful option to have in the building.