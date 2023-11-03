Arsenal and sporting director Edu are now said to be targeting a marquee forward who's been compared to Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi.

Arsenal make transfer plans for January

Mikel Arteta is currently watching his side maintain their unbeaten Premier League start. Winning seven out of their opening 10 matches so far, Arsenal are looking like sure-fire contenders to win a title once again. However, a mid-week loss to West Ham in the EFL Cup and defeats in other competitions like the Champions League perhaps suggest they can still improve in certain areas.

Gabriel Jesus' injury means Eddie Nketiah currently stands out as Arsenal's sole natural striking option. The Englishman bagged a hat-trick against Sheffield United last weekend, but ahead of a long season, they're weighing up a new forward to provide more quality. Arsenal are keen on signing Ivan Toney, and they could add more yet more attackers out wide. Indeed, Wolves winger Pedro Neto is a target for Arteta too, at least according to recent reports.

The Gunners will most likely have to contend for Premier League glory with Man City, Liverpool and potentially north London rivals Tottenham if they carry on their incredible early-season form. Strength in depth is a must for Arteta, with one report now sharing news on a marquee new target at the Emirates Stadium.

Edu eyeing Florian Wirtz move

According to Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal and Edu are interested in Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, alongside a host of clubs from all over Europe. Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Barcelona, some of the continent's most prestigious sides, are keeping tabs on the 20-year-old. Closer to home, Arteta's side are joined by Spurs and City in their admiration for Wirtz.

However, it won't be easy to prise the German away from Leverkusen, as the report claims they're set to demand around £70 million-£87 million for the forward. That being said, Wirtz seems to be a player of huge potential already.

Wirtz likened to Messi

Former Liverpool star and Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso, commenting on the player's pedigree, likened Wirtz to Messi during an interview with German media.

“There are good players and there are players who look good on the pitch. The player who looks good does things that are nice, but not necessarily efficient," said Alonso on Wirtz.

“Why is Messi so good? Because he knows how and when to play simple passes. Messi says: ‘You’re in a better position? Here, there you have the ball!’ It’s not always about making the most brilliant move, but the best and smartest. Florian can do that. That’s why he’s so good.”

The playmaker has also attracted praise from Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes, who called Wirtz an "extraordinary player" back in 2021.

“Extraordinary player,” said Rolfes on Wirtz to Stats Perform.

"I saw him the first time when he was 13 and followed him all the time. Spoke with him before he moved to us, with the parents a lot of times and tried to convince them that it was the right step to come to us and accelerate his development. I and the whole club are very happy that he is with us."