As their search for a striker continues, Arsenal are reportedly set to make their first approach to sign one of the most highly-rated forwards in Europe in the coming days.

Arsenal transfer news

The Gunners' search has hardly been a secret with their pursuit of Benjamin Sesko stealing the headlines in recent weeks, before he opted to sign a new contract at RB Leipzig and reject a move to The Emirates. At 21 years old, it's quite the decision to make, but he has forced Arsenal to turn their attention elsewhere nonetheless.

Last season exposed Arsenal's need for such a striker, of course, with Gabriel Jesus struggling to prove that he can be the main man to lead the line in the hunt for goals. Instead, if those in North London want to bridge the gap on Manchester City once and for all, then they will need to add an out-and-out goalscorer to their ranks. And that's where one target could come in.

According to Ciro Venerato via Area Napoli, Arsenal are set to approach Napoli to sign Victor Osimhen in the coming days, having already previously been in contact with the Nigerian's agent. They will, however, offer lower than Osimhen's reported £113m release clause, as they look to land a cheaper deal this summer.

Given that Napoli's star striker has just two years remaining on his contract, negotiations may be simpler for Arsenal as time goes on and the Italians are forced to accept an offer or risk losing their forward in a free deal.

"Complete" Osimhen is a better goalscorer than Jesus

As much as Jesus proved to be an important link of play at the beginning of his Arsenal career, his goalscoring struggles have quickly become a problem for Mikel Arteta and one he must solve through Osimhen. The Nigerian, whilst not enduring his best season last time out, is arguably one of the best forwards around at his best with the goalscoring touch that Jesus lacks.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Victor Osimhen Gabriel Jesus Goals 15 3 Assists 4 5 Expected Goals 15.4 6.3

Even on the creative side, Jesus was far from his best last season with just five assists. Meanwhile, where Osimhen scored about as many as expected, the Brazilian underperformed to once again sum up a campaign to forget.

Osimhen has already earned the praise of a Premier League legend in Gianfranco Zola, who said via The Metro: "He’s a very complete player. He’s got a good reference going forward, he can link up play and he’s devastating in the air. He’s a pest to defenders."

Now, it is Arsenal who are seemingly looking to benefit from the complete ability of Osimhen in what would be one of the deals of the summer window.