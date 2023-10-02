Arsenal are considering an opening offer for a new striker, but a fresh report has revealed that they aren’t the only club looking to bring him to the Premier League.

Who have Arsenal just signed?

At the Emirates Stadium, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber were the three big-money permanent signings to arrive over the summer, whilst David Raya joined on a season-long loan from Brentford, as per Transfermarkt, and his deal does include an option to buy at the end of the season.

In terms of exits, Granit Xhaka, Rob Holding and Folarin Balogun were among some of the names to leave for good, alongside the likes of Kieran Tierney and Nuno Tavares who have both been sent out on the road for the remainder of the campaign with the aim being to increase their game time.

Ahead of January, sporting director Edu Gaspar and manager Mikel Arteta will have started assessing their options in the market and could look to revisit a deal for Santos centre-forward Marcos Leonardo having sent scouts to watch him back in May alongside Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle, Manchester United, Chelsea and West Ham.

The Brazilian still has another three years remaining on his contract with Diego Aguirre’s side, but having established himself as his homeland outfit’s top-performing offensive player so far this season, he appears to have once again emerged as a target for the hierarchy in North London.

Are Arsenal signing Marcos Leonardo?

According to Spanish reports (via CaughtOffside), Arsenal are “keeping tabs” on Leonardo and may “look to make a move” for him in January.

The Gunners could be “prepared to submit” an offer for the 20-year-old worth in the region of €20m (£17m), and it’s claimed that the opportunity to play in the top-flight in England is likely to be a “tempting proposition” for the young prospect.

Is Marcos Leonardo a good player?

According to talent scout Jacek Kulig, Leonardo is Santos’ “hero” at the Urbano Caldeira Stadium and he’s more than shown how prolific he can be in the final third over the course of his career, so he is most definitely a fantastic player with a promising future ahead of him.

The Itapetinga native has posted 63 contributions (52 goals and 11 assists) in 156 appearances since first bursting onto the professional scene, so he poses a real threat in the opposition’s box, but even if he doesn’t always find the back of the net, his desire is exceptional.

Sponsored by Nike, the attacker has recorded a total of 44 shots so far this season which is more than any other of his fellow teammates, via FBRef, and he even has the versatility to operate out wide on the left wing and slightly deeper in the midfield alongside his natural role leading the line through the middle.

Arsenal have also recently been linked with a swoop for Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez, but with Spurs and Chelsea also in the race to secure his services, Leonardo could prove to be the ideal alternative to pursue should the hierarchy fail to secure the services of the formerly mentioned star.