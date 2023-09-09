Arsenal star Martin Odegaard has given his blessing to a "fantastic" player who the club are linked with signing.

Who have Arsenal signed 2023?

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is set to attempt yet another Premier League title push, coming after his team were thwarted in last season's attempts to clinch their first domestic crown in 20 years.

Pep Guardiola's imperious treble-winning Man City side were quite simply unstoppable over 2022/2023; a fact not lost on Arteta and Arsenal transfer chief Edu.

The pair moved to bring in four major new additions over what was the club's most ambitious summer transfer window in recent memory; sealing the arrivals of club-record signing Declan Rice, versatile defender Jurrien Timber, goalkeeper David Raya and Germany forward Kai Havertz.

Arsenal spent north of £200 million in total on the quartet, and they're now fully prepared for what will be a very intriguing campaign at the Emirates Stadium.

How are Arsenal doing?

So far over 2023/2024, Arteta's side have picked up three wins out of four with victories over Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace and Man United just prior to the international break.

Arsenal did surprisingly drop points at home to Fulham a fortnight ago, though; courtesy of a last-gasp equaliser from their star midfielder Joao Palhinha - who netted in the 87th minute to seal a 2-2 draw in north London.

Nevertheless, Arteta's side remain unbeaten over their first few matches and have displayed some promising signs - perhaps most notably the grit to edge their way to victory in tight encounters.

Arsenal captain Odegaard, who was a key player last term, remains a vital cog in their attacking system and is set to play a key role during their push for a league title.

Who are Arsenal linked with?

Despite their significant squad investment over the 2023 summer transfer window, Arsenal remain linked with exciting new talents as they seek to strengthen further - potentially in January.

One of those players is Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa, who actually received an offer to join Chelsea before September 1.

Now, it is believed Arsenal are one of the clubs interested in securing a deal for Nusa. 90min have reported this week that the Edu and co are tracking the Norwegian with a view to making a potential move.

Odegaard, speaking to the press on international duty, has lavished praise on his Norway teammate and explained why he is such a "fantastic" player.

Nusa earned his first cap for Norway in a 6-0 win over Jordan, and Arsenal's star player simply cannot hide his excitement over the 18-year-old.

“Fantastic! He is an incredibly exciting player," Odegaard told TV2 (via Sport Witness).

You see it, everything he gets the ball, it’s exciting. He is still young and will get even better. It was cool to see him. He deserved to get the chance that he takes it to such an extent. Incredibly cool!

“He must continue as he has done. Work hard, be humble. He’s a nice boy. Very calm and nice type. It’s going to be just fine. He just has to enjoy the football and continue to deliver as he does. Then it will be good.”