In truth, Arsenal are yet to really get out of second gear so far this season, despite winning three of their four games, and drawing the other against Fulham. That form is a positive sign that the Gunners will be competing for the Premier League title once again, however - when a team has the ability to secure results without playing at their best, it's often a sign of champions.

The Gunners will be keen to avoid any distractions off the pitch whilst they find their best and most ruthless form in the coming weeks too. And that means that tying key players down to new contracts could be crucial, as reports suggest they're about to do for one particular star player.

What's the latest Arsenal news?

Throughout the summer, Arsenal built on the foundation created last season, welcoming the likes of Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber. Now that they've plugged any gaps, and created a squad ready to challenge on all fronts, it is the perfect time to ensure the future of their star players.

The last thing that the North London side will want to be is a flash in the pan. This time, Mikel Arteta will want to have a permanent seat among Europe's elite. And, with that, one midfielder looks set to put pen to paper on a new deal.

According to 90min, Arsenal are close to agreeing a new contract with club captain Martin Odegaard, with the Norwegian's current deal coming to an end in 2025, with an option for another year. Alongside Odegaard, as per 90min, Ben White, whose contract comes to an end in 2026, is also set to be handed a new deal at The Emirates.

The duo look set to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, and William Saliba by putting pen to paper, representing an impressive few months for Arsenal off the pitch.

How has Martin Odegaard performed this season?

So far this season, Odegaard is well and truly at his mercurial best. Following the international break, he may well take things up a notch even more, too, in an attempt to help his side keep up with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

According to FBref, Odegaard has already found the back of the net twice, made 16 progressive carries and an incredible 25 progressive passes in just four league games. If Arsenal are to secure any silverware this season, then the midfielder will undoubtedly be the key man.

It's his ruthless form that has seen him earn so much praise, including from Norway teammate and Manchester City star Erling Haaland, who said, via The Mirror: "Odegaard, my good friend. He's amazing and he's been taking so many good steps at Arsenal with [Mikel] Arteta ever since he came there and now he's the captain."

With that said, the fact that they are rewarding Odegaard with a new contract shows just how improved Arsenal are when it comes to decisions off the pitch these days.