Over the last two years, Arsenal have been close to perfect both on and off the pitch. Off the pitch, they've made some shrewd transfer decisions, which has benefitted them on the pitch, returning to Europe's elite club competition.

It hasn't just been incomings that they've got right, either. The Gunners have also done well to keep hold of their star players, extending the contracts of the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, securing their futures in the process.

They don't look likely to slow down anytime soon, given that they've started the season with three wins from four games, which included a dramatic 3-1 victory over Manchester United last time out. And, now, they are reportedly set to continue talks to extend the contract of one of their most important players under Mikel Arteta.

What's the latest Arsenal news?

The Gunners welcomed the likes of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz during the summer transfer window, with the former a particularly big piece of business. But, after such a successful season last time out, securing their return to the Champions League by finishing a comfortable second place, it has been their ability to keep hold of star players that has been crucial.

That trend may only continue, too. According to reliable reporter Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners are set to continue talks with Martin Odegaard over the extension of his Arsenal contract, which could see the midfielder sign a long-term deal in North London. Romano said:

"Arsenal are planning to continue talks with Martin Odegaard over new long term deal in the next weeks/months — discussions ongoing. Odegaard could be next top player to sign new deal after Saliba, Gabriel, Saka, Ramsdale, Martinelli and Nelson."

By securing the futures of several stars, Arsenal could be ensuring that their seat at Europe's top table remains firmly in place for years to come, avoiding another disastrous spell outside of the Champions League.

How has Martin Odegaard performed this season?

As far as performances go, Odegaard has picked up where he left off in the previous campaign so far this season, with two goals in five games placing the midfielder on course to record similar numbers to the 23 goal involvements that he managed last season.

The Arsenal captain has earned high praise for his performances in the Premier League, too, including from Norway teammate and Manchester City star Erling Haaland, who said, via The Mirror when asked who he rates highly:

"Odegaard, my good friend. He's amazing and he's been taking so many good steps at Arsenal with [Mikel] Arteta ever since he came there and now he's the captain."

Haaland will, of course, be hoping that his countryman isn't too amazing this season, given the fact that City are aiming to become the first side in Premier League history to win four titles in a row.

Standing in the way of the treble winners may well be Arsenal once again. Odegaard, perhaps after putting pen to paper on a new deal at the club in the near future, will be looking to spearhead his side to silverware.