Arsenal are considering a swoop for a new defender in January to provide competition for Oleksandr Zinchenko, with a fresh report detailing the chances of him moving to the Premier League.

Who are Arsenal linked with?

At the Emirates Stadium, Edu and Mikel Arteta have been heavily linked with a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto, whilst Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips and Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez are two additional names to have been mentioned in recent weeks.

The Gunners had also previously been credited with an interest in Aston Villa centre-forward Ollie Watkins, but with him having since signed a new long-term contract in the Midlands, that puts any kind of potential deal next year out of the equation.

In N7, Zinchenko is the only natural player that the boss has available at left-back so it’s definitely an area that needs addressing, and it would appear that the hierarchy have turned their attention towards Girona’s Miguel Gutierrez, who joined his side last summer from Real Madrid (Transfermarkt - Gutierrez transfer history).

Spain’s youth international still has another four years remaining on his deal (Girona contracts), so Michel Sanchez’s outfit are in a strong negotiating position, but if the following update is to be believed, the 22-year-old is someone who chiefs are willing to test their resolve for.

According to Spanish reports (via CaughtOffside) in a transfer update on Miguel Gutierrez, Arsenal are "keen" on the defender at Girona. The Estadi Montilivi star's performances have "caught the attention" of the board in the capital, and with the club assessing their options in the market for a new left-back, they have highlighted the talented prospect as an ideal candidate.

The La Liga outfit could easily demand a big sum for their prized asset due to his contract situation and it's stated that he would "likely to be tempted to join", but at this stage, it remains to be seen whether this is a move that will come to fruition in January.

How good is Miguel Gutierrez?

According to football talent scout Jacek Kulig, Gutierrez is a “solid” defender which is proved by him averaging 2.4 clearances per league game so far this season (WhoScored - Gutierrez statistics), highlighting his desire to get stuck in and throw himself into challenges, but he’s equally strong in the offensive aspect of his game.

The Wasserman client, who is naturally left-footed, has posted seven contributions (five assists and two goals) in 44 appearances since joining Girona which shows that he loves to use his pace to burst down the flank, take on his marker and create chances for himself and his fellow teammates in the final third.

Furthermore, Gutierrez only pockets £5k-per-week (Girona salaries), so he would be a more than affordable option for the Gunners because that would make him the lowest-earner on their books (Arsenal salaries), so should the opportunity present itself, this seems like a no-brainer of a deal to pursue at the start of 2024.