Arsenal have asked about signing a "little superstar" for manager Mikel Arteta, and there is a real belief that he's becoming a "special" player.

Who could Arsenal sign?

The Gunners are unbeaten in the Premier League so far, winning six out of their opening eight league matches. Sitting joint-top with north London rivals Tottenham, Arsenal will surely be contending for the title again this season after spending north of £200 million in the summer. The fact Arteta's side have grinded out many narrow wins, despite not being at their very best, is perhaps the sign of potential champions. However, there are still some holes to fix in Arsenal's squad, namely the lack of a world-class striker.

Brentford star Ivan Toney is being repeatedly linked with a move to north London as a result. The 27-year-old scored 20 league goals last season and will be available again mid-way through the season after he serves his gambling ban. He could be a sure-fire candidate to strengthen Arsenal's forward options, while Wolves winger Pedro Neto is another player who's being targeted, according to various reports.

"Two players that we know can come in and hit the ground running are Toney and Neto. £60 million. You take Toney all day long. £80 million. If someone says pay that and you win the title, then you pay it, don’t you," said Kevin Campbell recently on Arsenal's transfer plans.

“You get Neto as well. You solve the problem of the [Bukayo] Saka dilemma. And [Gabriel] Martinelli because Neto can play on that side as well. But Toney is the key. He offers that big and strong striker, who can cause Man City problems. We have seen him cause Liverpool problems.”

Other targets, like Royal Antwerp sensation Arthur Vermeeren and Club Brugge star Andreas Skov Olsen, are also attracting Arsenal's interest.

Concerning the former, Vermeeren is a highly promising talent who is said to be wanted by a plethora of clubs across Europe. The likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have been credited with an interest in Vermeeren (90min), as well as suitors closer to home like Spurs and, of course, Arsenal.

The 18-year-old midfielder is really impressing for Antwerp right now, even standing out as their best-performing player per 90 in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League according to WhoScored. You could even say that Vermeeren is one of the continent's most exciting teenagers and a real one to watch.

This isn't lost on journalist Graeme Bailey, who shared a Vermeeren transfer update on the Talking Transfers podcast and heralded the player's potential.

“This guy is special. Antwerp have a little superstar on their hands here in Arthur Vermeeren. He really is, from what I’m being told speaking to scouts, they think he’s special. Our understanding is that Man City, Arsenal and Tottenham have all enquired about him, so have Bayern Munich, Dortmund and Juventus, Barcelona as well who looked in the summer at him."

Antwerp sporting director Marc Overmars even likened Vermeeren to both Xavi and Andres Iniesta in an interview with SER (via Mundo Deportivo).

"I have no doubt that he has a fantastic level," said Overmars. "The first time I saw him he reminded me of Xavi and Iniesta, a footballer of the same profile."