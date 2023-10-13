Arsenal are reportedly eyeing one club's "exceptional" star, and he's now "prepared" to leave despite signing a new deal very recently.

Who are Arsenal signing in January?

Mikel Arteta and his high-flying Gunners have started the new season superbly well; winning six out of their opening eight Premier League games and are yet to taste defeat in the top flight. As a result, they sit joint-top with north London rivals Tottenham, having sealed wins against the likes of Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Man United, Everton, Bournemouth and, most recently, league champions Man City.

Speaking after their statement 1-0 win over City at the Emirates last Sunday, Arteta was effusive in his praise for Arsenal's squad.

"It certainly sends a message to the team, that they keep believing in what they are doing," said Arteta to the press.

"They are a fantastic group of players. Today I am proud. The players are all dancing and super happy. The mood is so happy. I just sense everybody will take the next game against Chelsea away (on Oct. 21) with the right emotion. A great feeling, you could sense, it has been so many years without beating them. We beat the best team in the world and in a great way. There were some moments we had to suffer."

However, despite their brilliant early-season form, it is believed that Arsenal are targeting a new striker for 2024 with both Ivan Toney and even Napoli star Victor Osimhen linked. As well as this, in-form Wolves winger Pedro Neto is attracting Arsenal's interest, with pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor stating that they quite simply need to sign the "blistering" star.

Dani Olmo transfer news

Now, it has been claimed that another attacking player has found his way on to Arsenal's list of transfer targets. RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo, who only signed a new long-term deal in the summer window, is apparently garnering major attention from clubs across Europe.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City and Arsenal are "the most interested" in signing him next year, and despite penning fresh terms in June, Olmo is reportedly "prepared" to seek a new challenge. His new contract contains a £52 million release clause, and it's added that Arteta is personally "very aware" of the Spaniard. That is according to Mundo Deportivo and Sport Bild, who shared some Olmo transfer news this week.

Olmo, according to WhoScored, is Leipzig's best-performing player by average match rating per 90. The versatile 25-year-old has scored two goals, adding a further assist, over his three Bundesliga appearances so far this season. Former Bayern Munich and Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann believes he is a player of "exceptional" ability.

Dani Olmo's style of play Likes to do lay-offs Gets fouled often Likes to dribble Counter-attack threat Does not dive into tackles

"The Bundesliga has a higher pace than the Croatian league, so it takes some time to adjust physically," said Nagelsmann in 2020 after a 5-0 win over FC Mainz.

"But he was extremely hard-working, won the ball a lot of times and defended very robustly. He has exceptional abilities and is very safe with the ball. When he gets put under pressure, he knows how to provoke a foul,"