Arsenal have identified an "extraordinary" new top target as manager Mikel Arteta plots a different role for summer signing Declan Rice.

Arsenal transfer plans for 2024

The north Londoners have reportedly set their sights on upgrades for a few key positions next year. Arteta, as he seeks to maintain Arsenal's status as an elite English side, wants to sign a new striker for Arsenal and holds a serious interest in Brentford star Ivan Toney. A right-wing alternative to Bukayo Saka has also been mooted by sections of the press, with Wolves winger Pedro Neto targeted by the Gunners.

However, with Thomas Partey considering a January exit, at least according to recent reports, it is believed a new midfielder arriving could be possible next year as well. Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, Royal Antwerp sensation Arthur Vermeeren, and Fluminese's Andre are rumoured Arsenal transfer targets in this regard, and talkSPORT pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Arsenal's Champions League status could well attract midfielders of their calibre. Speaking to Football Insider this week, he gave his verdict on the odds of Andre joining Arsenal over Liverpool.

"I would say Arsenal are a more attractive option for someone like Andre," said the former Aston Villa striker.

"They’re playing Champions League football, they’re higher in the league. They’re London-based, which is another key factor. At the moment, I’d say Arsenal are more attractive. The manager is building something with fantastic players coming in, and I think more and more big players will choose Arsenal.”

Speaking of new midfield targets, it is now believed that Arsenal have hatched a pretty ambitious plan.

Arsenal identify top target Tchouameni

Indeed, it is now believed they really want to sign Real Madrid superstar Aurelien Tchouameni. The Frenchman is apparently Arsenal's top target for 2024, according to Football Transfers, and while they recognise a deal will be difficult to do, Emirates Stadium officials don't think it's impossible to pull off.

This apparently comes as Arteta plots a new position for club-record signing Rice, as he aims to push the England international further forward in a similar number 8 role to former midfielder Granit Xhaka. The Frenchman has starred under Carlo Ancelotti at the Bernabeu, playing in all 10 of their La Liga matches so far while ranking among their best performers according to WhoScored.

Tchouameni's Real Madrid wages of £119,000-per-week wouldn't be that difficult to accommodate, but it will be very interesting to see if club president Florentino Perez even entertains the notion of selling. The 23-year-old has also been praised by Paul Pogba as an "extraordinary" talent.

"Very, very good. He's not a boy, he's a man," Pogba told Ouest-France after playing alongside him for France at international level (via The Daily Mail).

"It was a pleasure to play next to him. He brings a lot of energy. A lot of energy, extraordinary technical and physical quality. 'We wish him to play lots of matches and that I am always at his side."