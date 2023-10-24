Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta apparently wants to "reunite" with a "strong" star at the Emirates Stadium as some transfer news surfaces this week.

Arsenal form this season

The Gunners remain unbeaten following their first game back from internationals; rescuing a dramatic point after finding themselves 2-0 down away to Chelsea. Despite a torrid first half, where supporters arguably suffered Arsenal's worst football of the season, Arteta's side refused to give in. Eventually, they were rewarded for their efforts late in the second period. Two quick-fire late goals from summer signing Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard sealed a draw from despair at Stamford Bridge, with Arsenal sitting two points from top spot.

Arteta, speaking after the match, hailed his side's character as they come through a tough Premier League test unscathed.

"I have no doubt about that," said the Spaniard to media (via football.london) on Arsenal's spirit and determination.

"I could see at half time, it was a knife between our teeth and we had to do better and the game was still there for us. We had that belief. Even with the goal we conceded, we continued to be like this. I loved that about the team and I’m going to demand that from them every single day. This is who we are and the only way to still create a lot of issues with the opponent even when you’re not at your best."

However, reports in the last fortnight have suggested Arsenal still wish to bolster their ranks in the new year. Indeed, reliable transfer sources like Fabrizio Romano claim the likes of Brentford striker Ivan Toney are attracting Arteta's interest, as well as Wolves winger Pedro Neto.

Another player who Arsenal supporters will be more-than familiar with at this point is Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz. The Brazilian, who's been repeatedly linked with a north London move since 2022, has even been praised by the likes of Arsenal legend Ian Wright and Man City boss Pep Guardiola.

“Someone like Douglas Luiz," said Wright when asked who Arsenal should sign (via football.london).

"He is ready to be one of the best midfield players in the Premier League. He is so underrated. They [Villa] blasted us (on Sunday). We had no chance. It was men against boys."

Guardiola also called the player a "strong" one, not to mention a "lovely, lovely" guy personality-wise.

"He’s a guy who plays all of the minute," said Guardiola after Villa played City in 2021.

"He’s an important player for Aston Villa. A guy who’s clever with the ball, so physically strong. He’s a lovely, lovely guy."

Douglas Luiz style of play Likes to shoot from distance Plays the ball long

Now, sharing a Luiz transfer update for Arsenal supporters, 90min claim that Arteta personally wants to "reunite" with the 25-year-old after their time together in Manchester. Arsenal are apparently back in contention to sign Luiz and their manager is keen to bring him in. As well as this, sporting director Edu Gaspar is said to be a fan as well. However, Villa's firm not-for-sale stance in January could be a difficult obstacle to overcome.