Arsenal are expected by one journalist to seal the signing of one "unique" marquee star for manager Mikel Arteta, and he looks set to leave his club.

Who will Arsenal sign in January?

There are some holes to fix in Arteta's squad next year, despite their rip-roaring start to the new Premier League campaign. While Arsenal are unbeaten over their first nine top-flight matches, winning six of them, arguments remain over the lack of depth in certain areas. Going by some reports in the media, they've made no secret of their desire to sign another midfield player, leading to links with Royal Antwerp sensation Arthur Vermeeren and Wolves left-winger Pedro Neto.

Amid uncertainty surrounding the future of Thomas Partey, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Arteta shore up that area of the squad, with Partey apparently growing frustrated over his playing time despite the player's mounting injuries (90min). Meanwhile, Arsenal are said to want an alternative to Bukayo Saka out wide, leading to their reported interest in Neto (Football Transfers).

However, the most heavily linked star comes in the form of Brentford ace Ivan Toney. Arteta is lacking world-class strength in depth in the centre-forward area with just Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah to choose from, while summer signing Kai Havertz hasn't exactly pulled up many trees as the makeshift number nine option. As reported by reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, the "big name" Toney is "ready" to leave Brentford, which could hand Arsenal an opportunity.

"He’s another big name to watch for January," wrote Romano on his Daily Briefing last week.

"Arsenal and Chelsea are informed on Toney’s situation, they know his situation very well and that he’s ready to make a top club move in January. It will depend on how much these clubs want to spend.

"In any case, Toney is absolutely ready to leave Brentford."

The Englishman, who scored 20 league goals last season, is currently serving a ban for alleged gambling breaches but will return to the field in mid-January. Reporter Tom Roddy of The Times, speaking on The Game Football Podcast, fully expects Toney to join Arsenal - and adds to Romano's point that he looks set to leave his current club.

“Oh yeah, almost certainly, I think January," said Roddy when about Toney's possible exit.

"I think it will happen in January. I would be surprised if he played for Brentford again. My expectation is Arsenal. They have looked at him, there are multiple clubs that have looked at him, he’s on a list at Chelsea of interest, but you watch Arsenal and they create a lot of chances and they just don’t take them, that’s what they lack, a goalscoring striker."

The 27-year-old could cost as much as £80 million (ESPN), but alongside his excellent goal record in recent seasons, he's been praised as "unique" player by his manager Thomas Frank.

“Ivan is amazing in many, many aspects,” Frank said earlier this year.

“The way he copes with pressure and distractions is amazing. He’s been scoring goals, performing for the team and driving the team. He’s remarkable. I can only talk about the Ivan that I see every day around the place and he’s a fantastic person around the group. He’s got that unique emotional intelligence to be aware of all the players, and every staff member."