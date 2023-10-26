Arsenal have reportedly "checked in" on the situation of one club's "diamond" player as they eye up a 2024 move for him, according to reports.

Arsenal transfer targets for January

Mikel Arteta has overseen a brilliant start to the new Premier League season overall, as his side have clinched six wins from a possible nine in the top flight alone while also getting back to winning ways in their Champions League group campaign this week. However, with January slowly approaching, it is believed that they've got a fair few targets in mind to bolster certain areas of the squad.

Doubts surround the future of midfielder Thomas Partey, who could apparently consider leaving in the winter window if his minutes don't improve. Arsenal are keeping tabs on a few midfield options amid this uncertainty, with Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz and Royal Antwerp sensation Arthur Vermeeren among the names linked to north London.

As well as this, Arteta is said to be eyeing up options further forward, with Brentford striker Ivan Toney widely tipped to potentially come in as soon as the new year. He comes as, arguably, the most regularly mentioned name with The Times reporter Tom Roddy saying this week that he expects the Englishman to join Arsenal.

"I think it will happen in January. I would be surprised if he played for Brentford again," said Roddy to The Game Football podcast.

"My expectation is Arsenal. They have looked at him, there are multiple clubs that have looked at him, he’s on a list at Chelsea of interest."

However, it is also rumoured that Arteta wants an alternative to star Bukayo Saka out wide; leading to serious interest in signing Wolves winger Pedro Neto. The Portuguese has started the season very brightly under Gary O'Neil, but he isn't the only option in that position.

Indeed, Athletic Club star Nico Williams is said to be a target for Arsenal as well. The 21-year-old, who is currently out of contract at the end of this season, still hasn't put pen to paper on fresh terms with his club. This could potentially force Athletic's hand to sell mid-season, with 90min sharing the transfer update on Nico Williams involving Arsenal.

The Spaniard, who ranks among his club's best-performing players per 90 this season according to WhoScored, has bagged two assists in the league as well. Williams' excellent club form isn't going unnoticed, with Arsenal now keeping an eye on his situation ahead of a potential move. They've apparently "checked in" on the player and his situation, alongside a plethora of other top sides, including German giants Bayern Munich.

Athletic's starlet arguably stands out as one of Europe's most promising young wingers, with his brother Inaki Williams previously hailing his "incredible" rise as a "rough diamond".

"(His rise) is incredible," said Williams.

"He is showing that he is (improving), he is gaining experience. In front of goal, he is improving a lot. He is a talent. A rough diamond. He has a lot of room for improvement and hopefully he can continue to improve."