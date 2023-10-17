There has been a suggestion that one "special" Arsenal player "could be open" to leaving Mikel Arteta and joining a mega-rich club.

Who could leave Arsenal in January?

The north Londoners have started the new Premier League season very brightly, remaining unbeaten and joint-top with arch rivals Tottenham. They've won six out of their first eight league matches this season, clinching some impressive victories against the likes of Man United and Man City in the process.

While Arsenal were forced to grind out a fair few of their triumphs, Arteta's side are certainly on the right track, and perhaps the fact they're winning without playing at their imperious attacking best is the sign of potential champions.

Star players like Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, William Saliba and others have performed exceptionally for Arteta so far, but there have been a few players linked with transfer exits. Indeed, the likes of Emile Smith Rowe, who has found game time under Arteta limited this season, Thomas Partey and Jorginho have all been mentioned as candidates to leave the Emirates Stadium by reports in the media recently. Even Saliba has been linked with a sensational switch to Real Madrid (Football Transfers), and it will be interesting to see if these rumours come to fruition over the next 12 months.

Going back to Smith Rowe, there has been an update on the Englishman's future. The 23-year-old is having a difficult time breaking into Arsenal's starting eleven, and as a result, some league rivals are taking an interest in signing him.

According to The Mirror and journalist Josh O'Brien, sharing the latest Smith Rowe update, billionaire club Newcastle are "well aware" that the attacker's lack of game time means he "could be open to a transfer". They're apparently targeting the midfielder who was once one of the first names on the team sheet, but persistent fitness issues and other factors have resulted in both Odegaard and Fabio Vieira being ahead of him in the pecking order.

There were murmurs of interest from Newcastle and West Ham over the summer window, and if his game time doesn't improve, we could well hear reports of a possible Smith Rowe exit heighten as we slowly approach the January window. The academy graduate has played just 10 minutes in the Premier League this season, starting just one game in all competitons which came in the EFL Cup.

This is despite praise from the likes of Sky pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher (via The Mail), who once hailed the "special" talent.

Emile Smith Rowe style of play Likes to do lay-offs Short passing Does not dive into tackles

"Emile Smith Rowe will get England caps, absolutely no doubt. There are so many good young players. He'll have to bide his time, there are other young players ahead of him right now but I absolutely love that lad," said Carragher.

"He's so exciting, the pace, moving with the ball. He's a special talent. He can pop up in different positions, he has that ability to play all four positions up top and that's a real bonus."

Neville replied: "He's a breath of fresh air. Him and Saka make you feel joy about football. They still play with that spirit and it's wonderful to watch."