Arsenal and one of Mikel Arteta's "special" players could soon decide to part ways, according to a report this week.

Latest Arsenal transfer news

The Gunners have just enjoyed a brilliant weekend in the Premier League, having secured a comfortable 4-0 win away to Bournemouth while watching a bunch of their title rivals drop points. Man City and Liverpool succumbed to their first defeats of the new season, with Arsenal continuing their early-season unbeaten streak in impressive fashion. Goals from Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Ben White and a first ever Arsenal goal for Kai Havertz sealed both an important three points and an imperious attacking display.

However, reports in the last month have suggested that sporting director Edu could still move to strengthen certain areas of the squad. Indeed, Arsenal are heavily linked with a new striker for 2024, with both Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney being mentioned regularly. Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande is also a reported target for Arteta and co, who seemingly believe the Arsenal squad still needs improvement.

The north Londoners have been struggling with a fair few fitness issues recently, with both Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, Declan Rice and Thomas Partey all suffering from various problems recently. As a result, Arsenal are apparently considering the possibility of further January additions.

Who could leave Arsenal?

To make room for these possible fresh faces, certain players have been tipped to potentially leave, including the likes of Jorginho. The future of exciting, young midfielder Emile Smith Rowe is also in doubt, according to a report from Football Insider and journalist Pete O'Rourke. The Englishman, despite Arsenal's squad problems, has still struggled for minutes and could now decide to leave if even more players come in - as they apparently are planning to make potential signings in the winter, as per O'Rourke.

Smith Rowe is apparently weighing up his options amid a continued lack of involvement, despite the 23-year-old currently being content with life at the Emirates Stadium. Indeed, both the player and club may agree the time is right to part ways in the coming windows if his game time doesn't improve.

The young star has been praised for some of his contribution in recent seasons, with Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher holding Smith Rowe in very high esteem. The former Premier League defenders, speaking to Sky back in 2021 (via The Mail), called him a "exciting" and "special" player.

"Emile Smith Rowe will get England caps, absolutely no doubt. There are so many good young players. He'll have to bide his time, there are other young players ahead of him right now but I absolutely love that lad," said Carragher.

"He's so exciting, the pace, moving with the ball. He's a special talent. He can pop up in different positions, he has that ability to play all four positions up top and that's a real bonus."

Neville replied: "He's a breath of fresh air. Him and Saka make you feel joy about football. They still play with that spirit and it's wonderful to watch."