Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed how highly manager Mikel Arteta and the squad actually rate a £21 million Arsenal player, and that is quite a lot, with their head coach thinking he'll be "really important" this season.

Arsenal prepare for all-important Tottenham and Man City clashes

Amidst the international break, Arteta and his coaching staff are busy preparing for two of Arsenal's arguable most important Premier League clashes of the season.

Fierce north London rivals Tottenham await Arteta's side right after the internationals, and Ange Postecoglou will be very keen to put another dent in Arsenal's title hopes early doors, following Arsenal's disappointing 1-1 draw against Brighton at the Emirates Stadium last weekend.

Arsenal will be without star midfielder Declan Rice through suspension, following the England star's sending off against the Seagulls, with summer signing Mikel Merino also out until late October at the earliest after a sustaining a shoulder fracture in his first ever training session at London Colney.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham (away) September 15 Man City (away) September 22 Leicester City (home) September 28 Southampton (home) October 5 Bournemouth (away) October 19

Arteta reportedly believes Merino can help Arsenal dominate sides, so the 28-year-old Spain international could be a sore miss for him over these next two months. After their trip to Spurs, Arsenal have an all-important Premier League clash against title rivals Man City at the Etihad Stadium, which could already prove crucial to the Gunners' hopes of winning a first league crown in 21 years.

Arsenal will have another weapon in their armory against Spurs and City, though, with deadline day summer signing Raheem Sterling preparing to make his debut for the club after sealing a season-loan move across London at the eleventh hour last Friday.

Arteta, speaking after his side's 1-1 draw to Brighton, has confirmed that they are using the international break to get Sterling prepared in time for Arsenal's blockbuster next two games.

"We'll have to see and speak to him on what he’s been doing and how he’s feeling about it," said Arteta on Sterling's potentially imminent Arsenal debut.

"We have to try to find quick wins to get him up to speed as quick as possible and him understanding what we are looking for from him and the dynamics of the team. We will use this time to do that and as soon as possible, get him involved."

Leandro Trossard set for "really important" Arsenal role

Despite Sterling's arrival, the club's feelings around star winger Leandro Trossard remain the same.

Romano, speaking to CaughtOffside, explained exactly why Arsenal rejected a late Saudi window bid from Al-Ittihad for Trossard - stating that Arteta believes the 29-year-old is a "really important" player.

“The offer was worth €35m, and Arsenal had two hours to discuss this internally," said Romano.

"They knew in recent days that the bid was coming for Trossard, but their decision is very clear: they have no intention to sell Trossard, he’s not for sale as he’s a really important player for Mikel Arteta, and he’s also a super professional who’s really appreciated and popular in the dressing room.

“So, Arsenal decided against selling Trossard – the decision has been made, Trossard stays at Arsenal, and there’s no chance of the move to Al Ittihad."

The Belgian ace has starred under Arteta since joining from Brighton in a £21 million move last year, with this fee proving to be one of the best Premier League bargains in the last two years.