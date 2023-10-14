It has been reported that Arsenal "lead" a quartet of Premier League clubs as they eye one "class" 21-year-old gem from the continent.

Arsenal transfer targets - January

The north London club are well and truly off and running after a brilliant start to the season, most recently making a statement with their 1-0 win over champions Man City at the Emirates Stadium. Gabriel Martinelli's late effort added City to the growing list of teams who've tasted defeat courtesy of Arsenal. Mikel Arteta's side have also sealed vital wins over Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Man United, Everton and Bournemouth - drawing another two games against English capital rivals Fulham and Tottenham.

Arsenal remain unbeaten and next take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge after the international break. However, that isn't to say the Gunners have been perfect so far. You could make a case that Arteta's men have been forced to display real grit in a lot of their matches; securing many of the aforementioned wins by narrow one-goal margins. As a result, it is believed that a new striker and wide forward could be in the offing for 2024. This has led to links with Brentford star Ivan Toney and Wolves winger Pedro Neto, with club legend Ray Parlour believing Arsenal simply must sign a centre-forward in particular.

"I always think that you need a bit of back-up," Parlour told JBI Training when asked about Arsenal’s options up front.

"Eddie Nketiah did really well when he came into the team last season, but the Arsenal sides I was part of always had four really good strikers. I know that a lot of teams play with one forward now, but in my teams we had Nwankwo Kanu, Sylvain Wiltord and obviously Thierry (Henry) and Dennis (Bergkamp). I do think we need that extra striker. If Gabriel Jesus gets injured again, is Eddie going to be able to come in and do well enough in the Champions League?

"I know that we could play with a false nine, but I would like that security of having an out-and-out striker."

Arsenal transfer news - Georgiy Sudakov

Adding to the list of 2024 transfer targets, it is now believed that Arsenal have their eye on exciting Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Georgiy Sudakov. The Ukraine international is attracting plenty of admirers right now, but Arteta and co apparently "lead" a quartet of English sides.

Man City, Brighton and Chelsea are the other clubs taking note of Sudakov's exploits on the continent, but Serie A giants Juventus are said to be considering the Champions League player as a possible heir to Paul Pogba.

This is according to TEAMtalk and journalist Dean Jones, who shared a transfer update on Sudakov just before the weekend. The Athletic reporter Adam Crafton, speaking back in September (via 777 score), has called the player "class" with bags of potential.

“Sudakov is a class act, he has just turned 21," said Crafton.

"Last season, he showed great promise in the group stage of the Champions League and is likely to be the next big sale for Shakhtar.”