Arsenal are reportedly in a "very strong" position to sign one star, and he is believed be a "huge fan" of them as well.

Who will Arsenal sign in January?

Securing six wins from a possible eight in the Premier League this season, Mikel Arteta's side are flying at the division's summit and currently sit joint-top with north London rivals Tottenham: Summer signing Declan Rice has come in to give Arsenal some-much needed physical presence and leadership in midfield, while the likes of captain Martin Odegaard have flourished so far this term.

The Gunners are also unbeaten in the top flight, maintaining their impressive streak with a 1-0 win over league champions Man City at the weekend. However, while things are looking rosy on the pitch, it is believed that sporting director Edu and co are already thinking of January.

Indeed, Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a new striker for 2024, with the likes of Brentford star Ivan Toney, Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Feyenoord forward Santiago Gimenez all linked recently. The north Londoners may be enjoying brilliant early-season form, but they were forced to dig deep for a fair few of them - clinching wins against the likes of Crystal Palace, Everton and Nottingham Forest by narrow one-goal margins. This could emphasize their need for more firepower up front, with media sources claiming a world-class centre-forward transfer is certainly possible for the new year.

Ivan Toney news

Toney, who Arsenal have been heavily linked with since the end of the summer transfer window, scored 20 league goals last season and before his ban for alleged gambling breaches. The Englishman's been subject to praise for Brentford boss Thomas Frank, who called him a "remarkable" striker.

“Ivan is amazing in many, many aspects,” Frank said. "The way he copes with pressure and distractions is amazing. He’s been scoring goals, performing for the team and driving the team.

"He’s remarkable. I can only talk about the Ivan that I see every day around the place and he’s a fantastic person around the group. He’s got that unique emotional intelligence to be aware of all the players, and every staff member."

The Bees boss also valued him at around £100 million earlier this year, and while it is debatable that Arsenal would pay anywhere near that extortionate price tag, a report by TEAMtalk has shared quite a promising Toney transfer update. Indeed. Arsenal are in a "very strong position" to sign the 27-year-old who is believed to be a "huge fan" of the club himself. This has apparently "put Arsenal on the front foot in discussions" to sign Toney, ahead of rivals Chelsea, and sources believe Gunners chiefs are prepared to make a "huge push".

Toney strengths Toney weaknesses Aerial duels Offside awareness Direct free-kicks Passing Through balls Finishing

Club insiders apparently believe they're only missing a proper striker as the missing piece of Arteta's jigsaw at the Emirates.