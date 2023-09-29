A "relentless" Arsenal player can now leave as soon as the January transfer window, according to an exit rumour this week.

Following the signings of club-record acquisition Declan Rice for around £105 million, versatile defender Jurrien Timber, forward Kai Havertz and goalkeeper David Raya, the north Londoners remain unbeaten and are keeping chase with the Premier League's big hitters.

Folarin Balogun, Granit Xhaka, Matt Turner, Auston Trusty, Pablo Mari, Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding, Nuno Tavares, Marquinhos, Nicolas Pepe, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Albert Sambi Lokonga all moved the other way before summer deadline day - either on loan or permanently - in a real Emirates Stadium overhaul.

Arsenal have won four out of their first six league games, and are also in the Last 16 of the EFL Cup after a 1-0 win third round win over Brentford in midweek. Narrow one-goal victories over the likes of Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace and Everton bring attention to Arsenal's grittier side, but Arteta is disappointed to have been stopped by Tottenham in the north London derby last weekend.

The Spaniard said it felt like two points dropped as Spurs matched them toe-for-toe on their home turf; perhaps highlighting that work may still need to be done on the squad as a whole. Reports have suggested that Brentford star Ivan Toney is a transfer target for the forward areas, and a swoop as soon as January hasn't been ruled out.

Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande has also been linked recently, but if Arsenal sporting director Edu is to bring in more fresh faces after spending over £200 million, there is reason to believe that certain squad members could make way.

Midfielder Emile Smith Rowe was linked with an exit over the summer window and it remains to be seen whether those rumours will surface again. Another star mentioned as a possible outgoing, in recent days, is Italy international Jorginho.

Both players have struggled for consistent starting places this year, so it is no surprise that there have been murmurs over the duo potentially leaving. In the case of Jorginho, an update has emerged this week, courtesy of a report from Italy.

According to Sport Italia and journalist Federico Calabrese, the 31-year-old "can leave in January", as he is not central to Arteta's project moving forward. Indeed, his departure "could even take place" in the winter, with Jorginho's contract set to expire in the summer of 2024.

January represents the final chance for Arsenal to make any sort of profit off a possible sale, and the reporter adds that Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbache are set to come back in for ex-Chelsea star after missing out earlier this year.

The Champions League-winning ace has been praised for his quality in past seasons, with former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel calling him "relentless" in defence.

"Jorgi is a very strategic player," said Tuchel in 2021.

"He knows what to do in possession, he can imagine what is going to happen one or two passes ahead and he knows where to help out in short distances and longer distances.

‘"He knows when to switch the play and not to switch the play. He has a good sense of rhythm. He organises the environment around him and that allows him to show his true abilities in controlling the rhythm of a game.

"As well as this, he is relentless in defence. He wants to help everywhere on the pitch. He has a huge ability to run a lot for the team. Maybe he lacks the high speeds, but he compensates with a lot of work-rate and anticipation in his defensive work."