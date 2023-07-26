The summer transfer window is all about patience. Whether that be when waiting for a club to bring in reinforcements, or then waiting for those reinforcements to find their feet.

Things can't always instantly click, and that's when a sense of calm needs to be projected by those in charge at the club.

Of course, in an ideal world, the player who has just cost a club a likely absurd amount would make an instant impact. And this can sometimes be the case, too. Just look at Virgil van Dijk and Liverpool, who helped bring silverware to Anfield as a direct consequence of his arrival.

In cases such as Kai Havertz and Arsenal, however, patience may be needed. In a new side, which operates contrastingly differently to former club Chelsea, Havertz may need time to settle in but has already faced criticism in the media.

Mikel Arteta has been quick to keep calm about the forward, too, even commenting on his physicality.

What did Mikel Arteta say about Kai Havertz?

Speaking to the press recently, Arteta said (via Goal): "We have to find the right balance but a year ago Granit could never play as an attacking midfielder. It's the first time we played with four players inside and three of them had never played together, ever. So: tranquilo.

"Day by day, keep doing the right things and give people the opportunity to settle in and we will be fine. You use the word 'physical' but if I put Granit and Kai [together] who is more physical? Granit? Yeah? Havertz is 1.91 metres.

"It depends what physical is. Physical is to run, to run in behind, run forward, to tackle, to defend. He will fit in with the qualities we have for sure and the good thing is that we have options in midfield. When we want a game to become more physical we have the options to be very, very physical so we have the right options."

How many goals did Kai Havertz score in his Chelsea career?

To say that Havertz's Chelsea career didn't live up to the hype would be quite the understatement. Of course, the German will forever have his place in Blues history after scoring the winning goal in the 2021 Champions League final to defeat fellow Premier League side Manchester City, but he never really progressed after that.

In total, during his time at Stamford Bridge, Havertz scored just 32 goals in 139 appearances. For a player used as a striker more often than not, that record simply wasn't good enough.

With that said, it came as a slight surprise when Arsenal so willingly splashed out a reported £65m for his signature this summer, but fans of the North London club will trust Arteta's plan – especially as he appears likely to be reimagined as a midfielder and not a striker.

The former Chelsea man has already shown glimpses of what he is capable of, scoring his first goal for the club in a recent 5-0 thrashing of MLS All-Stars.

Havertz will hope to have finally found the place to realise his potential in England's top flight, as Arsenal attempt to compete for the Premier League title, and more, next season.

The Gunners will certainly be an interesting watch.