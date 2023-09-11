Whilst Arsenal have failed to go toe-to-toe with Manchester City so far this season, a draw and three wins in four games isn't exactly a poor start, and that's arguably without Mikel Arteta's men playing at their best.

The Gunners started their season with a nervy victory over Nottingham Forest, eventually winning 2-1 before edging past Crystal Palace 1-0 at Selhurst Park and stumbling to a disappointing draw against Fulham. Bouncing back with their moment of the season so far, however, Arsenal overcame the visit of Manchester United in dramatic style, with Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus netting late goals in a 3-1 win.

That's not to say the current squad hasn't been without its criticism, though, with ESPN pundit Stewart Robson taking aim at one particular player and suggesting that the fans at The Emirates are becoming discontent with his performances.

What has Stewart Robson said?

Speaking during the international break, Robson watched on as Arsenal stars had mixed fortunes, particularly keeping a keen eye on Germany, with Kai Havertz starting in his side's shocking 4-1 defeat against Japan.

Speaking about Havertz after the game, the pundit gave a scathing review of Arsenal's summer signing, telling ESPN: “He wasn’t good enough, that’s why they (Chelea) got rid of him.

“You can’t keep defending players that go to the Premier League from the Bundesliga because you want to say that the Bundesliga is such a great league. He hasn’t been good enough for Chelsea and he hasn’t been good enough for Arsenal. You are trying to say Havertz was good enough for Chelsea, he wasn’t. That’s why they sold him.

“He has gone to Arsenal and the Arsenal fans don’t want him in the side. They are booing him, at the moment. They don’t want him in the team. They can’t understand why Arteta is playing the system that he is playing to fit Havertz into it. He is struggling at Arsenal, at the moment.”

Just four games into the season, it's fair to say that Havertz is yet to win over the Arsenal fans, who will be desperately hoping to see the German do better than his poor Chelsea run, which saw him score just 32 goals in 139 games.

How has Kai Havertz performed this season?

Whilst it is still early days, to say that Havertz has got off to a slow start for Arsenal would be an understatement. And, the fact is, players who cost a side a reported £65m can ill-afford such a disappointing opening spell at a new club.

The former Bayer Leverkusen man could yet come good, but football fans rarely have patience, so he must finally get his Gunners career going after the international break.

Up next, Arsenal square off against Everton, who are yet to win a game this season, therefore representing a good chance for Havertz to open his account for the North London club.

The longer his goalless run goes on, the more and more worried Arsenal fans will get that Havertz will fail to come good, and instead replicate his time at Chelsea.