Arsenal have been told that one player is currently going from "strength to strength" and has "grown" so much lately.

Arsenal 1-0 Man City highlights

The north Londoners couldn't have signed off for the international break in any better way, as Mikel Arteta's title hopefuls claimed a precious victory over Man City. Arsenal made it six wins from their opening eight games, snatching all three points on the brink of full time. Gabriel Martinelli, who came in with 15 minutes remaining, secured what was a vital win for Arteta's side through his heavily-deflected effort past Ederson.

City created few openings in what was a scrappy, tight affair - with defender Josko Gvardiol's cleared effort off the line and a close-range miss from Nathan Ake being their best opportunities early-on. Arsenal were rewarded for digging deep and remaining in the contest, as super sub Martinelli, who had missed the last few games through injury, nicked a late winner to maintain Arsenal's unbeaten start to the new season. They're now joint-top with arch rivals Tottenham, who boast a similar record, and next take on London neighbours Chelsea at Stamford Bridge later this month.

"The crowd wants you to go and go and go, and it’s what the crowd they do, the crowd do that and we don’t go, and we have to manage that," said Arteta on the bottle of his players after full-time.

"We have to understand emotionally it’s not easy, it’s not easy to chase 15, 20 passes and you have to be able to do that and then have the courage to play. You don’t want to play against this team that just gives the ball to them every single time and I thought the players were excellent. They were all dancing and super happy, they are now on international break. The mood is always much better, and the ones who are not involved are going to have a few days off, and it sends everybody until the game against Chelsea away with the right spirit and the right emotion."

Ben White praise

While Martinelli grabbed all the headlines with his winner, one other player who has been praised for his contribution is defender Ben White. The Englishman, facing off against the likes of Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku on his side, performed brilliantly - with Sky Sports pundit Kevin Campbell telling the Highbury Squad YouTube channel that he has grown so much lately.

Ben White strengths Ben White weaknesses Passing None Holding on to the ball

“Ben White bodied him, Ben White pocketed him," said Campbell. "That just shows the trajectory of Ben White, he’s a centre-back at right-back and I think he’s grown in that position.

"Ben White has been outstanding, the clean sheet is for the goalkeeper and the back four, that’s their hat-trick. Ben White as I say is going from strength to strength, the way he plays, he’s not gung-ho, it makes us so much more solid because you have to respect the space against Manchester City.”