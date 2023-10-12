Arsenal have been told that a gem of theirs could get even better very soon as Mikel Arteta's side start this Premier League campaign with serious title aspirations.

Arsenal fixtures and results

The Gunners are currently enjoying one of their finest ever starts to an English top flight campaign, winning six out of their opening eight league matches while remaining unbeaten.

Arsenal are currently joint-top with league leaders and north London rivals Tottenham, boasting a similar record to Ange Postecoglou's high-flying Spurs side. Arteta, just prior to this international break, guided Arsenal to a statement 1-0 win over current champions Man City, courtesy of a late, deflected effort from super sub Gabriel Martinelli. Speaking after the vital win, Arsenal's head coach was full of praise.

"A great feeling obviously, you could sense it’s been so many years without beating them and today we have beaten in my opinion without a question of a doubt the best team in the world," said Arteta to Arsenal's official website.

"We've done it in a great way. There were moments we had to suffer, but as well moments we showed real determination, desire and belief to beat them, so really happy. Certainly sends a message to the team, keep believing in what they are doing, they are a fantastic group of players.

"The way they try, the understanding, the chemistry that they have between them you sense it and you need it to beat that, today again really proud, I was proud on Wednesday when we lost the game, and I am really proud again today as well to be part of that team."

Arsenal have taken on Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Man United, Everton, Tottenham, Bournemouth and Man City. They next face off against London neighbours Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, which will make for a very interesting encounter.

Declan Rice news

A fixture of Arteta's starting eleven after his £105 million move from West Ham, star midfielder Declan Rice has become an important player at the Emirates Stadium. The 24-year-old gem has started every single Arsenal league game, even getting on the scoresheet in a 3-1 win over Man United. Rice is already endearing himself to club's fanbase with some imperious performances, and has attracted praise for his start to life in an Arsenal shirt.

The sky appears to be the limit for West Ham's former captain, with Sky Sports pundit Kevin Campbell now telling the Highbury Squad YouTube channel that he has "levels to go" yet.

“A lot of people weren’t sure how good Declan Rice would be. Are you surprised by how good he is? Because, you know what, I think he has levels to go in this side. This is just him shaking off West Ham. He’s going to get much better."

Declan Rice strengths Declan Rice weaknesses Passing None Long shots Data from WhoScored Interceptions

As if there wasn't enough Declan Rice praise, he's also been called "sensational" by members of the press, and he's certainly starting to prove his worth so early on in his Gunners career.