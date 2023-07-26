When rivals meet in pre-season, the word friendly goes out the window. It is a chance for sides to gain a psychological edge before the season has even begun, as we get a potential look at what's to come in the months that follow.

We're seeing Premier League sides, in particular, clash in pre-season more and more, however, with fans from across the world getting the chance to witness some of Europe's biggest games first-hand.

Things can occasionally boil over in such fixtures, though, with challenges flying in, and tempers flaring. And this was exactly the case in the game between Arsenal and Manchester United recently.

The Red Devils ran out 2-0 victors, but it was Lisandro Martinez's frankly shocking challenge on Bukayo Saka that stole the headlines and caused things to get slightly heated between two of English football's biggest clubs.

It looked as though Mikel Arteta was about to let his feelings known to the defender after the game, too, but the Spaniard has since revealed the subject of the conversation.

What did Mikel Arteta say to Lisandro Martinez?

Seen in a conversation with Martinez, there was a chance that Arteta took the opportunity to have a word with the defender following his reckless challenge on Saka, but he has since revealed that the tackle did not come up in conversation.

Instead, it was a mere catch-up. Arteta revealed, via Football London: "I was just happy to see him.

"I know him personally and I was happy to see him back after the injury.

"That's it. Football is about the sport, it's about the people we know. We wished each other good luck for the season. That's it. It was a really good competitive game for us."

Something tells us that Roy Keane is sat in a studio somewhere wondering just what went wrong with football's biggest rivalries. Seemingly gone are the days of players such as himself and Patrick Vieira clashing before the game is even underway. Arrived are the days in which both sides take a far more relaxed approach.

How have Arsenal performed in pre-season?

The Gunners have had a mixed run of results in pre-season so far.

Arteta's side began with a 1-1 draw with FC Nurnberg, before thrashing MLS All-Stars 5-0, in a game that saw Kai Havertz score his first goal for the club.

The North London side then squared off against fellow Premier League side Manchester United, suffering a disappointing 2-0 defeat, following goals from Bruno Fernandes, and Jadon Sancho.

Up next, Arteta's side face Barcelona in what will no doubt be an entertaining affair.

To end their pre-season, Arsenal will face AS Monaco in the Emirates Cup final, before meeting Manchester City at Wembley for the Community Shield.

Though some see the Community Shield as a friendly, Arsenal could receive a major boost if they manage to defeat Pep Guardiola's side, and pick up their first trophy of the season.

It looks set to be another interesting season for the Gunners, who will be looking to go one better than their second-place finish in the last campaign.