There is a suggestion that one "incredible" Premier League star may be interested in the chance to join Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.

Who have Arsenal signed?

The north Londoners, in their bid to challenge for another domestic crown this season, spent over £200 million on a quartet of major signings in the summer. Declan Rice is perhaps the pick of the bunch, as the England international put pen to paper on a record-breaking £105 million transfer from West Ham. Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber, who is currently sidelined through injury, joined Rice alongside goalkeeper David Raya and Germany international forward Kai Havertz.

Rice and Raya have now established themselves as first team regulars for Arteta, with the latter recently usurping long-reigning number one goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale between the Arsenal sticks. Havertz has come under some criticism but recently notched his first ever Arsenal goal, scoring a penalty in their 4-0 win over Bournemouth last weekend. Timber, meanwhile, is yet to display his true quality after suffering his very unfortunate ACL injury during Arsenal's opening league game.

Arsenal transfer news

While Arsenal invested heavily in the summer, there are reports that they could move to sign more attacking players, including the likes of Ivan Toney (Brentford) and Wolves winger Pedro Neto. Sharing an update on the latter star, journalist Pete O'Rourke has some news.

Writing for Football Insider, the reporter suggests Neto could be interested in joining Arsenal, as he is apparently eyeing up the chance to play for a side who will compete for major honours. Arteta's side are long-term admirers of the Portuguese and attempted to sign him in the summer window, but to no avail.

However, there is some potential bad news, as Wolves are apparently very unwilling to let their star forward leave in the winter window. Neto has scored one goal and grabbed four assists over seven league games so far; standing out as their best-performing player per 90 according to WhoScored. He's been praised by manager Gary O'Neil as a result, who's called him "incredible".

"He has been absolutely incredible for the six or seven weeks I have been here," O'Neil said. "I am really pleased with where Pedro is at. He has given absolutely everything and showed a big moment of quality [at Luton] which sums up how he has been for me for the last six weeks."

Sky pundit Jamie Carragher, speaking to the broadcaster earlier this year, also called Neto a "superstar" player two years ago.

“He’s just come back from a really bad injury. He was a superstar player a couple of years ago," said Carragher (via TBR). “I think if they can get him back, he may be able to provide a bit of magic and around the box to create things or get a goal himself over the next few weeks."

If Arsenal can prise him away from Wolves eventually, he could be an astute signing.