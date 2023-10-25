It has been reported that a "sensational" player could well leave Arsenal in January after being left "frustrated" by a Mikel Arteta call.

Arsenal form this season

The Gunners and north London rivals Tottenham remain the Premier League's only unbeaten sides following their excellent starts, with Arteta's side boating six wins from their opening nine top-flight encounters. That record was greatly threatened by Chelsea last Sunday, though, who took a 2-0 lead against them after Arsenal's arguable worst first half of the campaign so far. Arsenal did stick in long enough for two quick-fire goals to hand them a 2-2 draw, courtesy of late strikes from both summer signing Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard.

"We changed the level after 20, 25 minutes, especially in the second half then it’s a different game," said Arteta after the game.

"We became a much better team even though we conceded the second goal and it’s a disappointment. The way the team reacted to the second goal is phenomenal from the players on the pitch and the players on the bench thinking how the hell am I going to change this game. I loved that. I really liked as well going into the dressing room and it’s really quiet, after drawing 2-2 with Chelsea and coming back from 2-0 down, because I know that they wanted more. That’s the positive."

Building upon that, the Gunners got their Champions League campaign back on track with a 2-1 win away to last season's Europa League winners Sevilla on Tuesday evening.

Who could leave Arsenal in January?

Star players like Rice, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and others have proved pivotal for Arteta this season, but the same cannot be said for the likes of Thomas Partey, despite being very important for Arsenal last campaign. The Ghanaian, partly due to injury, has found consistent starting places difficult to come by and also missed last night's clash through unavailability.

However, despite this, a report from 90min this week has shared the latest update on Partey and his future; stating he has grown "frustrated" by a lack of consistent starting opportunities. As a result, if things don't improve in this regard, it is believed the former Atletico Madrid star could consider leaving in January. It's added that his camp have grown increasingly "agitated" at the lack of chances for Partey.

Partey actually started three matches as a makeshift right-back before being sidelined earlier in the season, and returned from injury in their 1-0 win over Man City prior to internationals. However, he was unused substitute against Chelsea, with Jorginho being preferred ahead of him.

Thomas Partey strengths Passing Aerial duels Long shots Dribbling Tackling

There is no doubting the 30-year-old's quality, though, with La Liga expert Gerry Armstrong calling him "sensational" and Ray Parlour once branding Partey a "very efficient" and "mobile" player.

"I think Partey has been so important," said Parlour last year.

"If Arsenal are going to go anywhere near trying to win a title, he’s got to stay fit because last season, he had so many injuries. But he’s been real instrumental in that midfield, just keeping it ticking over, very efficient player, can get around the pitch, very mobile."