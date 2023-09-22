Arsenal star Thomas Partey is the subject of a behind-the-scenes claim this week in a potentially worrying bit of news for manager Mikel Arteta.

Latest Arsenal news

The Gunners have got off to solid start to this 2023/2024 Premier League season; winning four out of their opening five league games with top flight victories over Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Man United and Everton. Arsenal haven't exactly been at their imperious attacking best in that time, with three out of those four victories coming at a narrow one-goal margin.

“Six years without a win here is a long time, so we had to learn some lessons, we had to be better." said Arteta after their 1-0 win over Everton. "I am delighted for the win but especially the way we won it, the way we played, how dominant we were, the presence that we showed on the pitch. We fully deserved to win the game.

“I think we had many other openings to put the ball in the last line and to put somebody in the box and finalise. Credit to Everton, they defended the box extremely well, and they had some big, big blocks when we opened them up."

However, Arteta's side did find some good form in the final third on Wednesday night; putting Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven to the sword with a 4-0 Champions League group stage victory. This result will lift some tails at the Emirates as Arsenal gear up for a crunch north London derby clash against high-flying Tottenham on Sunday.

Latest Arsenal transfer news

Despite a very ambitious summer transfer window where they spent north of £200 million on new signings, reports have suggested that a marquee striker move could be in the offing next year. The likes of Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney have been linked in this regard, but as players could come in, some squad members could inevitably make way.

Partey, who stood out as one of Arsenal's best-performing players per 90 while making 33 appearances last term, is now apparently eyeing the exit door. Already injured behind-the-scenes, it appears Arteta may be dealt a further blow on the Ghanaian, as he's allegedly unhappy with his new role at the club.

Arsenal's manager, after bringing in club-record signing Declan Rice, has been using Partey as a makeshift right-back recently; something which is said to have displeased the midfielder.

That is according to Calciomercato.it, who claim the 30-year-old has "made it clear that he doesn't like" Arteta's plans for him and now "intends to leave the Emirates as early as January". Juventus are tipped as potential suitors for Partey after their reported interest over the summer.

How good is Thomas Partey?

The African ace has been praised by members of the media for his contribution.

"Thomas Partey is a defensive monster and controller," wrote journalist Abdu Dilshan Wasike on X in January. "Usually clubs are partnering 2 players with one of each to have this attribute in their midfield. Arsenal have both qualities in 1 player. He is the best six (6) in the league. MoTM against Newcastle"

Meanwhile, La Liga expert Gerry Armstrong has also called him a "sensational player".