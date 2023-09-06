Arsenal and sporting director Edu Gaspar by extension are in "new negotiations" to sell winger Nicolas Pepe as journalist Loic Tanzi shares an interesting transfer update.

Who has left Arsenal this summer?

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta oversaw a real overhaul during the latest summer window, with Arsenal either selling or loaning a plethora of squad players in recent months.

Indeed, Folarin Balogun, Matt Turner, Auston Trusty, Pablo Mari, Rob Holding and long-serving midfielder Granit Xhaka all departed the Emirates for fees, while Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Matt Smith both left on free transfers.

Meanwhile, many Arsenal players have also gone out on loan, including the likes of Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Kieran Tierney and Marquinhos most notably.

Shifting these players on and freeing up squad space, potentially freeing up space for the January transfer window, could be an important factor in Arsenal's future business.

Arteta's men have proved those decisions absolutely spot on so far this season, as the north Londoners are keeping chase with Man City near the top of the Premier League table.

However, one former club-record signing who Arsenal haven't managed to move on just yet is Pepe, who once cost the club around £72 million from French side Lille in 2019.

Despite some praise in parts from Arteta, who called Pepe "phenomenal" last year, things haven't quite worked out for a forward who can prove talented at his very best.

The 28-year-old did fairly impress on loan at Nice last season, with Pepe bagging six goals and ranking among their top two for attempts at goal and key passes made per 90 on average (WhoScored).

The winger also made more successful take-ons per match than any other Nice player in the French top flight, showcasing his true talent (WhoScored).

As a result, it is believed Turkish side Besiktas have been chasing a deal for Pepe, as their transfer window doesn't close until September 15.

Reporter Tanzi has shared an interesting update on this saga, as it is believed the Ivory Coast international has already passed a medical at Besiktas and has agreed to join them.

However, the move has been held up for now, as Arsenal and the Super Lig giants review payment conditions and conduct "new negotiations".

"While Nicolas Pépé passed his medical on Monday and agreed to join Besiktas, the Ivorian's departure from Arsenal to the Turkish club is once again blocked," Tanzi wrote for L'Equipe.

"Nicolas Pépé's case has experienced a new twist in recent hours. While everything was done for the former Lille player to sign for Besiktas (Turkish D1), the attacking midfielder must wait again.

"The agreement between the Turks and Arsenal must be reviewed and new negotiations are underway between all parties."

What happened to Nicolas Pepe?

Despite showcasing some talent whilst on loan at Nice over 2022/2023, things haven't quite worked out at Arsenal, and Arteta's abundance of attacking talent means Pepe will find it very hard to ressurrect his career in north London.

An out-of-window exit to Besiktas for the African could suit all parties, coming as as he seeks to re-establish his name on the biggest stages.