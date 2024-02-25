Despite helping Arsenal return to the Premier League's top four last season and compete for the title against Manchester City, Aaron Ramsdale found himself dropped from Mikel Arteta's starting spot in the current campaign, casting doubts over his future. And with those doubts in mind, the Gunners are reportedly eyeing a potential replacement.

Arsenal transfer news

Since Arteta chose new signing David Raya over Ramsdale, the former Bournemouth and Sheffield United shot-stopper has been forced to settle for a place on the bench at The Emirates, in what could eventually come at a cost with the Euros coming up this summer.

Ramsdale spoke about losing his place back in October, saying:

“Because it’s one of the first times it’s happened with the situation, it has been difficult. There are times where you’re doing the right thing but it’s the wrong thing and if you don’t do it, it’s the wrong thing. So it’s a double-edged sword.

“There’s a lot … a lot of attention. It’s a position where it’s famously said if you’re not spoken about, it means you’ve done a good job. There’s a lot of talk at the minute. Whether it is me or David who plays we need to be able to just focus and play but at the same time, it’s a strange, big headline."

Now, Ramsdale is reportedly unhappy and those in North London are already thinking about replacements should the goalkeeper leave. According to Steve Kay of Football Transfers, Arsenal are now eyeing a move to sign Diant Ramaj from Ajax, with the goalkeeper's asking price seemingly sitting at just €15m (£13m).

Kay said: "Arsenal also liked him when he was at Eintracht Frankfurt. He's good on the ball which is something Mikel Arteta certainly wants. He's also excellent at long balls to the attackers and could be the perfect back-up at Arsenal.

"Ramaj's also a great shot-stopper. He's brave in coming out for crosses etc. The only question mark, if anything, is his handling. As for his value, I'm told he wouldn't cost a lot. A fee of €15m has been mentioned to me."

"Great" Ramaj has outperformed Ramsdale

Whilst Ramaj may be a relatively unknown name to some, the Ajax goalkeeper has managed to outperform Ramsdale in certain areas this season, perhaps ending any panic that Arsenal could suffer a drop-off in quality if the England international decides to depart this summer.

Stats (via FBref) Diant Ramaj Aaron Ramsdale Saves per 90 3.80 1.20 Save Percentage 72.1% 60% Passes Attempted per 90 44 26.6 Clean Sheets 3 2

What's more, Ramaj is still just 22 years old, handing him plenty of chance to get even better. For a reported £13m too, Arsenal could get themselves a summer bargain if Ramsdale does decide to depart.

When the summer transfer window arrives, it looks as though Arsenal's goalkeeper plan could centre around Ramsdale's decision. Without him, the Gunners could be left with no choice but to turn to the market and potentially Ramaj, who has impressed at Ajax this season.