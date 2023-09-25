Arsenal's work on the pitch has been impressive, but the way that they have improved as a club off the pitch must also be commended.

The Gunners are no longer losing star players to rival clubs, or missing out on their top targets. Instead, it could be argued that the Emirates is one of the best places to be in the Premier League, proven by the flurry of recent contract extensions.

Mikel Arteta and co have ensured that the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard and William Saliba have put pen to paper on new deals, sealing their future at the club, as they look to go one better than last season by winning the Premier League. Sporting director Edu Gaspar isn't stopping at Odegaard, Martinelli, Saka, and Saliba, either, according to reports, with another key player set to be offered a new deal and a wage increase.

What's the latest Arsenal news?

Arsenal have combined their good work off the pitch with some fine work on it, securing their return to Champions League football last season, before picking up where they left off in the current campaign. It is still early days, though, and Arteta will be well aware of the need to avoid any early slip-ups.

When the title race does inevitably heat up, the Gunners will need their best leaders to avoid a capitulation similar to last season, and that's where the extension of Oleksandr Zinchenko's contract could come into play. According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Arsenal are ready to offer the full-back a new long-term deal at the club, which will see his wages increase.

Viewed as a leader both on and off the pitch at the club, Zinchenko's deal may well be another important piece of business in the recent flurry of new contracts. It's certainly a sign that Arteta values the left-back in his side.

How has Oleksandr Zinchenko performed this season?

Zinchenko has had an interesting season so far at Arsenal. Whilst he is viewed as a leader off the pitch, he struggled for starts early on. A positive sign that his game-time could be about to change is that he started in Arsenal's recent 4-0 thrashing of PSV Eindhoven in their highly-anticipated return to the Champions League.

The Ukraine international will certainly hope to earn his place back in Arteta's side on a regular basis, particularly if he puts pen to paper on a new deal at the club. The Spaniard has previously been full of praise for his defender, too, saying, via Goal:

"First of all, his mentality. He’s used to winning - winning is the only thing and winning in the right way. He’s a perfectionist and a really demanding boy, I know him so well, and after that he brings qualities that we didn’t have in the squad. He gives us a different option to play within the role in different spaces, and I’m really happy to have him."

With that said, Zinchenko will certainly be an interesting one to watch this season, as he attempts to break back into Arsenal's starting 11, and potentially puts pen to paper on a new deal.