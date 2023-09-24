Hoping to go one better than last season, Arsenal have got off to a solid start in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta will be well aware that it's still early days, though, especially after his side capitulated at the end of the previous campaign.

The Spaniard may even have an eye on January reinforcements to really increase the Gunners' chances of picking up some crucial silverware in the coming months. And that could include adding some defensive depth, with an offer reportedly made to sign one particular defender in the winter transfer window, who would certainly boost the North London side's title chances.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

Arsenal spent a reported €235m (£205m) in the summer transfer window, welcoming the likes of Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice, in an attempt to bridge the gap with Manchester City. An added bonus on top of that has, of course, been their return to Champions League football, which saw them ease past PSV Eindhoven in an opening gameweek win.

Arteta and those at the Emirates are only looking to strengthen their side even further, too. According to Record, via Sport Witness, the Gunners, and by extension sporting director Edu Gaspar, have made a €35m (£30m) offer to sign Sporting Club defender Ousmane Diomande, which has already been rejected by the Portuguese side.

The defender may not be keen to make a departure anytime soon, either, having only arrived at Sporting in January. When the winter transfer window does come along, however, it will be interesting to see if Arsenal's offer becomes tempting enough for either the player or Sporting, although they are not the only interested side.

How good is Ousmane Diomande?

At 19 years of age, Diomande may well have the world at his feet. Considering how well William Saliba's progression has gone as an Arsenal player, it would be a fairly smart move to try and replicate the Frenchman's success. And that's where Diomande could come in. The Sporting defender has plenty of time to develop into an important asset for the majority of clubs around Europe.

Statistically speaking, meanwhile, it's fair to say that this is a player to watch. According to FBref, Diomande is in the top 96 percentile for progressive passes, the top 95 percentile for progressive carries, and the top 93 percentile for tackles per 90 over the past 12 months.

At his best, the reported Arsenal target has earned plenty of praise, too, including from Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, who said on X:

"Ousmane Diomande. You rarely see a player with such high ball-playing and pure defender skills. There are some tactical improvements but I'm quite sure this kid will play for the best teams in the world. The signs of elite talent."

With that said, it's clear that Arsenal are targeting a player who may not only improve their present side, but also become a crucial part of Arteta's plans in the future, once again proving just how much they've grown as a club off the pitch in recent years.