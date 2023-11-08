Arsenal are reportedly "working" on the option of signing a Premier League club's "underrated" star who Paul Merson is a big fan of.

January looming for Arteta

The north Londoners suffered their first league defeat of the new season last Saturday, losing 1-0 to Newcastle in what was a controversial blow for manager Mikel Arteta. Arsenal's boss made no secret of his disdain for Newcastle's winning goal, which could've been ruled out for three separate offences in the build up. However, VAR allowed Anthony Gordon's strike to stand, and now Arteta must swiftly put that result behind him.

The Gunners also have January to consider soon as the winter window reopens in just under two months time, giving Arteta and sporting director Edu Gaspar an opportunity to strengthen their title challenge.

It's been widely reported that Arsenal want to sign a striker, leading to links with Brentford star Ivan Toney. An injury to Gabriel Jesus means Eddie Nketiah is Arsenal's only natural centre-forward option, and Arteta also reportedly wants a right-wing alternative to Bukayo Saka. Wolves winger Pedro Neto is a rumoured target for Arsenal to provide Saka some competition, while it's also been suggested that Arteta is eyeing a new central midfielder.

Arsenal "working" on Douglas Luiz

Supporters will be familiar with Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz, who Arsenal were plotting to sign in 2022 but ultimately failed.

The Brazilian, according to recent reports, is a name back on Arteta's radar. UOL and journalist Bruno Andrade have an update on the matter, claiming Luiz is an option Arsenal are "working" on signing. This comes as Fulham take pole position for Fluminese star Andre, another target for Arsenal, and they say the club have "have their eyes on another Brazilian" in Luiz as a result. Liverpool are also keen on the 25-year-old who has starred for Villa under Unai Emery this season.

Paul Merson praises Douglas Luiz

The former Man City midfielder has been praised by Arsenal legend and Sky pundit Merson already this season, who called Luiz "one of the most underrated players" in England right now.

Merson isn't the only pundit to heap praise on Luiz, though, with former Villa defender Alan Hutton telling Football Insider that he could fetch Emery's side a marquee fee following an "outstanding" start to the season.

“I think at this moment in time, with some of the market valuations, it would have to be over £50million,” said Hutton on Luiz.

“He’s at a great age, he’s been outstanding. He could probably play for most teams in the Premier League, with Manchester City being the strongest one.

“I think he ticks all the boxes. I think we’re talking record fees here. Obviously, Jack Grealish’s the highest and he’s not going to reach that, but we’re talking record numbers here for a midfielder.

Douglas Luiz style of play Likes to shoot from distance Plays the long ball

“Hopefully he doesn’t, he’s a massive part of what Villa do moving forward, but it would have to be a big number."