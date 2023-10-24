Arsenal and manager Mikel Arteta have been told that they're now reportedly targeting one of the most "underrated" players around.

Who will Arsenal sign in January?

Edu Gaspar and Emirates Stadium transfer chiefs are said to have a fair few targets in mind for 2024, if recent rumours are to be believed. Indeed, reports have suggested that the likes of Royal Antwerp midfielder Arthur Vermeeren and Club Brugge top scorer Andreas Skov Olsen are on Arsenal's radar heading into January, with other names like Galatasaray full-back Sacha Boey being mentioned in part too.

However, the real noise on Arsenal's activity has revolved around the signing of a new striker. Brentford star Ivan Toney, who was pivotal to the Bees before his gambling ban, is a player repeatedly linked with a switch to north London. The Englishman scored 20 league goals last season, but he's by no means Arsenal's only priority Premier League target. It's been claimed that Wolves winger Pedro Neto, who's enjoyed a blistering start to the new campaign, is another star generating serious interest.

This week, another target for Arteta has surfaced through the media as well, with some Douglas Luiz transfer news claiming the Spaniard is personally eager to bring him in. 90min reported on Monday that Arsenal are keen to sign Luiz, with both Arteta and Edu also huge admirers.

"Arsenal remain interested in trying to sign Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa following his excellent start to the 2023/24 season," wrote journalists Sean Walsh and Graeme Bailey.

"The Gunners would like to add another midfielder to their ranks during the January transfer window and are looking at options across both Europe and South America."

90min go on to make the claim on both Arteta and Edu's admiration, saying that Arsenal's manager wants to "reunite" with Luiz at his new club.

"Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu Gaspar are both huge admirers of Luiz. Arteta has known of the midfielder since his days as an assistant at Manchester City, where Luiz spent two years under contract but could not play due to work permit issues.

"Since their career paths split, Arteta has kept a watchful eye over Luiz and would like to reunite with him at the Emirates Stadium."

Douglas Luiz praise

Luiz has started the new campaign excellenty at Villa Park; scoring five goals in nine league starts under Unai Emery while marking himself out as one of their key, key players. The former Man City star, during Villa's 4-1 hammering of West Ham on Sunday, was praised by an Arsenal legend and Sky Sports pundit.

Douglas Luiz style of play Likes to shoot from distance Plays the long ball

The ex-Gunner professsed his admiration for Luiz, who Arsenal are reportedly targeting. Taking to X, he even called the 25-year-old one of England's most underrated players right now. Paul Merson, thrilled by Luiz's performance against David Moyes's side, stated:

The South American, if he continues this fine form, could be a very hot commodity next year.