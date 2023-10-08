Arsenal now look to have established contact with one of their top targets' agent as they seek to add some valuable squad depth in the January transfer window, according to a report.

What's the latest Arsenal news?

The Gunners will hope to react to their disappointing 2-1 defeat away to RC Lens in the Champions League during midweek when they take on Manchester City this Sunday in a clash at the Emirates Stadium between two of the favourites to claim the Premier League title this term.

Cited by BBC Sport, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has tipped Arsenal to be title rivals to his side for a long time to come, stating: "They were the biggest rival last season and will stay there for a long time."

In other news, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta looks to have cooled speculation that his side could enter the market in January to bring in another striker, as he said via METRO: "We believe in the players that we have first of all. Because we have the resources that we have secondly, and at the moment we feel we are covering that position."

Arsenal have relied on Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah to occupy the central striking positions so far this campaign and the pair have netted a combined five goals between them from 18 appearances.

Journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that he believes Emile Smith-Rowe has until January to prove that he has a future at the club following a stop-start beginning to his campaign on a personal note, as he stated:

"He's got 18 games, between now and January, to prove that he's worth keeping around and to prove himself to Arsenal. Obviously, the closer we get towards January, doubts might be raised about whether he can remain at the club or he needs a move to salvage his own career and get his confidence and form back."

Arsenal transfer news - Gunners make move to sign Pedro Neto

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal have now made their first move to try and sign Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto, who has impressed for the Old Gold during the early portion of 2023/24.

The report states that there has been contact made between Arsenal and Neto's agent Jorge Mendes, who also represents Fabio Vieira; however, it could cost the Gunners as much as £60 million to acquire the Portugal international.

Neto has made an excellent start to life this campaign, registering four assists and one goal in his opening seven appearances in the Premier League at the time of writing. Wolves boss Gary O'Neil labelled the 23-year-old "incredible" last month and it is easy to see why he afforded Neto such high praise, given that he has averaged around 1.6 shots, 2.6 key passes and 2.3 completed dribbles per fixture in the English top-flight this season, according to WhoScored.

Arsenal are already stacked with quality in the wide areas, with players such as Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard all capable of producing moments of magic in crunch moments. Nevertheless, bringing in someone like Neto in January would only add another layer of quality and creative intuition to Arteta's side, which can only be a good thing as the Gunners seek title glory.