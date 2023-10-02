Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is looking to bolster his offensive options in January and one star who has previously been on the radar at the Emirates Stadium is once again being assessed as a potential addition, according to reports.

What's the latest news involving Arsenal?

According to reports in Spain via GOAL, the Gunners are believed to be embroiled in a three-way fight to sign Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez, with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur providing competition for the signature of the Mexico international.

It is claimed that Eredivisie champions Feyenoord are likely to command a hefty transfer fee in the region of €50 million (£43.3 million) for the 22-year-old, who has notched ten goals and two assists in eight appearances across all competitions this term, as per Transfermarkt.

Newcastle United icon Alan Shearer has had his say on Arsenal summer signing Kai Havertz's consistency following the Germany international's first goal for the Gunners from the penalty spot in their 4-0 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday. Stating on Match of the Day via Football London, Shearer said:

"When you look at his numbers, there's definitely a player in there. When you look at his ability, it doesn't match his numbers. They need to improve. You know that you have to pay £60-70million for a squad player these days, so he'll play his part - whether he'll be a regular, I don't think so."

Recently, developments have emerged claiming that Arsenal will look to make a swoop for Brentford striker Ivan Toney in the January transfer window as Gunners boss Arteta looks to acquire another striking option. Arsenal travel to Champions League newcomers Lens on Tuesday evening and will be aiming to take six points from six in Europe's premier competition ahead of their crunch tie against Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

Who could Arsenal sign?

The Mirror report that Arsenal, and by extension sporting director Edu Gaspar, are casting an eye over Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto, who was previously earmarked as a target for the Gunners in the summer of 2022.

Nevertheless, Neto, an Arsenal supporter, may prove to be a difficult player to land in the January transfer window due to his blistering start to proceedings in 2023/24, where he has emerged as a key player under Old Gold boss Gary O'Neil.

Neto, who is 23 years of age, has registered one goal and four assists in seven outings for Wolves in the Premier League this campaign and has carried the torch in attack for his current employers, as per Transfermarkt.

Becoming a nuisance to backlines across the English top flight, Neto has averaged 1.6 shots, 2.6 key passes and 2.3 completed dribbles per fixture so far this term, according to WhoScored.

Once branded a "huge talent" by Premier League all-time top goalscorer Shearer, Neto finally looks to be delivering on his initial promise at Molineux and will have no shortage of suitors if he maintains his impressive vein of form.

Prominent Portuguese football outlet Proxima Jornada have emphasised Neto's impact at Wolves this campaign by posting a detailed collection of statistics on social media platform X produced by the Portugal international, as they stated:

"Pedro Neto is enjoying himself this season. The Wolves man ranks in the top 7 or higher in the Premier League for the following: 4 assists (1st). 17 successful crosses (2nd). 4 big chances created (4th). 6 combined G+A (4th). 16 dribbles completed (5th). 18 chances created (7th)."

Arsenal may well be keen to strengthen their attacking options in January and acquiring Neto would help to bolster competition for places in the final third.