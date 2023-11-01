Arsenal are believed to be one of the "frontrunners" to sign a "playmaker" forward who Pep Guardiola certainly doesn't have fond memories of.

Arsenal transfer targets

Mikel Arteta's side are now preparing for an EFL Cup clash against West Ham this afternoon off the back of some excellent recent form. Winning seven out of a possible 10 league games so far, Arsenal are also unbeaten in the league after spending north of £200 million on new signings in the summer window. However, despite their excellent recent form, Arsenal are believed to have a few transfer targets in mind for 2024.

Chief among them is Brentford's star striker Ivan Toney, with reports suggesting Arsenal are very interested in Toney as they seek a proven goalscorer. Arteta is targeting Wolves winger Pedro Neto as well, according to recent reports, while there are other claims that a new midfielder could arrive. Thomas Partey is considering an exit (90min), which may have prompted alleged Arsenal interest in Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz.

An injury to Gabriel Jesus leaves just Eddie Nketiah as the sole natural striking option, and as doubts surround makeshift number nine option Kai Havertz, signing a new striker could be seen as a big priority by Arsenal sporting director Edu.

Arsenal "frontrunners" for Toney

Toney, who scored 20 league goals for Brentford last season, has been repeatedly linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium. Currently serving a ban for alleged gambling breaches, the 27-year-old is set to return mid-way through January, something which has enticed Arsenal.

According to The Evening Standard and journalist Dom Smith this week, Arsenal are "frontrunners" to sign Toney alongside London rivals Chelsea, as both sides lead the way for his signature. The England international has apparently made it clear that he wants to make a move to an elite side, but interested parties will have to fork out around £80 million.

While the Gunners are usually reluctant to business in January, they apparently know that adding a striker of Toney's calibre could make the difference in a title race. If they do decide to swoop for a new number nine, Toney is a major priority.

The former Peterborough United star has given Man City boss Guardiola real problems in past seasons; specifically during Brentford's 2-1 win at the Etihad last season.

"We had a lot of problems, we couldn’t high press because of the balls [from] keeper to striker," Guardiola on Toney.

"In this process, we could not win any ball because when Toney flicked the ball he created problems, when Toney kept the ball and played with the three players in the middle he created problems. And we could not regain the ball in the end."

Meanwhile, Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has already professed his admiration for Toney; likening him to Harry Kane as a "playmaker" striker.

Ivan Toney strengths Aerial duels Direct free-kicks Through balls Finishing

"He's kind of like Harry Kane in a way where he's not only an out-and-out striker," said Rice on Toney to talkSPORT. "He's a playmaker as well - his left and right footed passing, the way he picks out his teammates is a special technique to have."