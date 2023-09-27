Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta may have a big decision to make in January, as a number of clubs are queuing up to sign a "magnificent" first-team player, according to a report.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

In terms of potential incomings, there could be movement in the near future, as The Mirror report Arsenal are now ready to step up their interest in Brentford's Ivan Toney, with Arteta eyeing the striker to bolster his side's title challenge this season.

The manager is aware that he needs a prolific scorer in order to push Manchester City in the Premier League title race, and he is also considering a move for Feyenoord's Santiago Gimenez, having sent scouts to watch the Mexican in action at the weekend.

Not only is Arteta keen on a new forward, but he has also set his sights on Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande, with reports indicating the Gunners have already submitted a bid of €35m (£30m), which was knocked back by the Portuguese club.

Arsenal are considering a whole host of targets ahead of the next transfer window, but they may also need to start thinking about potential departures, as Football Insider reports that clubs are now queuing up to sign goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

After falling down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium, in light of David Raya's arrival, there is now talk about the Englishman's long-term future, considering he is aiming to start for his country at next year's European Championships.

Just months before the tournament begins, the shot-stopper has lost his place in the starting XI, with Raya starting each of the last three games, but at the moment he is not even considering a move elsewhere.

The report states the 25-year-old remains fully-focussed on regaining the number one spot, and he could have a chance to prove himself when the Gunners return to action away at Brentford in the EFL Cup this evening.

Is David Raya better than Aaron Ramsdale?

Ramsdale has been lauded as "magnificent" by journalist Charles Watts, while Arteta recently called him "excellent", and he established himself as Arsenal's first-choice keeper last season, making 38 Premier League appearances.

The former Sheffield United man picked up 14 clean sheets in the 2022-23 campaign, the joint-second highest of any player in the league, so he is clearly a top goalkeeper, but there are indications that Raya may be even better.

Over the past year, the Spaniard ranks in the 99th percentile for his save percentage per 90, when compared to his positional peers, while he also places in the 93rd percentile for touches per 90, highlighting his ability with his feet.

On the other hand, Ramsdale places in just the 40th percentile for his save percentage, and in the 14th percentile for touches, while he has also averaged more goals conceded per 90.

As such, it may well be very difficult for the England international to break back into the first team, and he will be hoping to prove his worth to Arteta this evening, when Arsenal travel to the Gtech Community Stadium.