Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is "going to have to move" in the near future, according to talkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor.

Is Aaron Ramsdale leaving Arsenal?

Ramsdale's future at the Emirates Stadium was plunged into doubt when Arsenal completed the surprise signing of David Raya in the summer, with the goalkeeper joining on an initial loan from Brentford, although the move is set to be made permanent.

Mikel Arteta started the England international at the beginning of the Premier League season, but he has since made the decision to drop him, with the manager claiming it was for tactical reasons. When asked why he brought Raya into the starting XI, Arteta said:

"Why? Why not?. We have all the qualities in another goalkeeper to do something when something is happening and you want to change momentum. Do it. Now my feeling is to get everybody engaged in the team. They have to play, regardless of the competition. We have to do it."

However, it is unusual for clubs to keep two top goalkeepers in their squad, given that it is difficult to keep them both happy, and Football Insider reports that suitors are lining up to sign the 25-year-old in the January transfer window.

At the moment, the shot-stopper is focused on regaining his place in the starting XI, but Agbonlahor believes he is going to have to leave if he wants to play for England at Euro 2024 next summer. The talkSPORT pundit said:

"I don’t see goalkeepers at Ramsdale’s age accepting being number two.

“He’s going to have to move because Raya will be the number one from now on. Henderson had to move from Man United, and this is the same. It’ll be frustrating for Ramsdale because he hasn’t made any real mistakes in an Arsenal shirt. He’ll be thinking ‘How’s this happened?’

“Out of nowhere, he’s lost his shirt.

“If he’s not playing, and Pickford, Henderson, Johnstone all are – he could miss out on the Euros.”

Will Aaron Ramsdale leave Arsenal?

The Englishman may have a big decision to make in the January transfer window, should he be aiming to start at Euro 2024 next summer, but you'd think that Gareth Southgate is unlikely to select him over Jordan Pickford if he is not even the first-choice for his club.

At this stage, the former AFC Bournemouth man has only been benched for two Premier League games, and he showed his support for Raya by applauding his fellow goalkeeper for a superb save to deny Brennan Johnson in the North London derby.

However, there is a chance the 6 foot 2 'keeper could become unsettled if he has a prolonged spell out of the team, particularly considering his chances of representing his country are on the line.

At the moment, Ramsdale should continue to focus on regaining his place in the starting XI, as displacing Raya, who has been lauded as "excellent" by Arteta, would make a real statement to Southgate.

However, if the "incredible" goalkeeper does not feature regularly before January, then he could consider moving elsewhere, as he may not want to play second fiddle at this stage of his career.