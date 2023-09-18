Journalist Charles Watts took to X to single one of Arsenal's fringe players out for praise after what he witnessed from Mikel Arteta's side this weekend this weekend.

What's the latest news from Arsenal?

Arsenal do not have the best of recent records at Goodison Park, failing to win at the Toffees' ground since 2017 prior to Sunday's victory, but they just about managed to get over the line, securing a rather comfortable 1-0 win to move up to fourth in the Premier League table.

Leandro Trossard's cool second-half effort was the difference between the two sides, with Bukayo Saka assisting the only goal in a game the Gunners deserved to win on the balance of play, given they recorded an xG of 1.02, compared to the hosts' 0.34.

Although it was not a vintage performance from the Gunners, they did more than enough to pick up all three points at a ground they have struggled at over the past few years, so the manager will be pleased they were able to get the job done.

Trossard may have been the match winner for Arsenal, but it was another starter who was singled out for praise by Watts on X, with Fabio Vieira being lauded after making his first start in the Premier League this season, in light of Thomas Partey's injury.

Vieira was also selected ahead of Kai Havertz, who has not made the best of starts to life in north London, failing to record a goal or assist in the six competitive outings he's had since the beginning of the season.

The journalist said: "Thought Vieira handled today very well. I did fear he would get bullied out of it. But there was no hiding. He took the confidence from his recent sub appearances and looked very sharp (shooting aside).

"Would have been a lovely assist for Gabi. He's looking a different player."

Should Fabio Vieira start for Arsenal?

The Portuguese midfielder has only played a limited role for Arsenal in the past, recording one goal and two assists in 22 Premier League appearances last season, but he is now showing signs he could be worthy of a more regular place in the starting XI.

In just three top-flight games in the ongoing campaign, the 23-year-old has already matched his assist tally from last season, with both of those goal contributions coming after being brought on as a substitute, against Fulham and Manchester United.

Although the maestro did not manage to set up a goal against Everton at the weekend, he put in another assured performance, recording a pass-success rate of 86%, and winning four of the six ground duels he contested, which earned him a 7.3 Sofascore match rating.

Considering the start Havertz has made to the season, failing to hit the heights expected of him since arriving from Chelsea, Vieira has definitely staked a claim to be a more regular starter, leaving Arteta with a big decision to make.

The Gunners are next in action against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Wednesday, before contesting the North London Derby against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.