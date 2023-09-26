Arsenal have now held talks over a move for a new striker, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

Which striker are Arsenal signing?

The Gunners recently conducted a scouting mission on Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez, and they will have been impressed with what they saw, as the Mexican scored two goals and bagged an assist prior to the Eredivisie match against Ajax being suspended.

Scouts from Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea were also in attendance, so there could be stiff competition for the 22-year-old in the January transfer window, while Arsenal may also have to do battle with their Premier League rivals for another key target.

In a report from The Mirror, it is detailed that Ivan Toney has also emerged as a target for all three clubs, while The Express report that Brentford are willing to let the striker leave in the January transfer window, should their £60m asking price be met.

By that point, the England international will have finished serving his ban for breaching the FA's gambling regulations, and he is ready to leave Brentford, having sat down with Thomas Frank to discuss his future in west London at the start of the week.

With a number of Premier League clubs clearly keen on signing the forward, Romano has now spoken about his future at Brentford on CaughtOffside's The Debrief podcast. The transfer expert has confirmed Arsenal have already made their first move to sign the Brentford star, but when asked whether a move to Chelsea is a possibility, he said:

“I think it is a possibility. It is not something guaranteed yet because also for Toney it is time to consider all the opportunities; it is not time to negotiate yet, but Chelsea are among the clubs interested in the situation and informed on the conditions of a deal, so let’s see if it will be Ivan Toney or a different kind of player.

“From what I am hearing, Arsenal have also asked about the conditions of a deal a couple of weeks ago and now with new agents, the player is 100% available to new opportunities.”

When will Ivan Toney be allowed to play?

The 27-year-old is due to return to competitive football on January 17, 2024, but he has already been given the go-ahead to return to Brentford training, having been allowed to make his comeback on September 23rd.

It is no wonder there is such widespread interest in the Englishman, as he was one of the Premier League's most prolific strikers last term, scoring 20 goals, with only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane weighing in with more.

Lauded `as a "monster" by members of the media, the marksman has also drawn praise for the way in which he "occupied" William Saliba last season, and he has been dubbed an "exceptional finisher."

Given that Gabriel Jesus has drastically underperformed his XG over the past year, Mikel Arteta could do with a more clinical option in attack, and Toney could be a fantastic addition to the squad, making this one to keep an eye on over the coming months.