Highlights Arsenal are reportedly close to triggering Martin Zubimendi's release clause, but the move may depend on Thomas Partey's departure.

Mikel Arteta is looking to add a more versatile attacker to the squad in the January transfer window.

Ivan Toney is viewed as a potential January option and would be a perfect fit for Arsenal, but they may face competition from other Premier League clubs.

Arsenal have now set their sights on a new striker ahead of the January transfer window, with journalist Charles Watts recently naming a Premier League player as a potential target...

Who could Arsenal sign in January?

Arsenal are reportedly "close" to triggering the £51m release clause included in Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi's contract, having been linked with the Spaniard for a number of years, but the move could be contingent on a sale.

Thomas Partey has been touted for a move to either Saudi Arabia or Juventus in recent months, and the Ghanaian's departure could make room in the squad for the arrival of Zubimendi, while Mikel Arteta is also keen on bolstering his attacking options.

In a recent column for TEAMtalk, Watts has now revealed that Arteta will be seeking alternatives to Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah in the January transfer window, as the manager wants to bring in a more versatile option in attack.

Watts tips the Gunners to make a move for a more physical attacker either next summer or in January, depending on how they are faring by the time the mid-season transfer window comes along, and the journalist highlights two potential options.

Napoli's Victor Osimhen is named as a target, but it may be difficult to get a deal for the Nigeria international done, considering he will command a huge fee, amid interest from a whole host of clubs, so the north Londoners could turn their attentions elsewhere.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney is viewed as a "potential January option" by Watts, as the journalist believes he would be "perfect for Arsenal", considering the performance he put in at the Emirates Stadium last season.

Watts suggests that Toney caused William Saliba severe problems in the 2022-23 campaign, having scored the equalising goal in a 1-1 draw, and he is just one of the names on the list ahead of the January window, although there are a number of other targets.

Why isn't Ivan Toney playing?

The Brentford forward has been banned from football until January 2024, in light of breaching the FA's betting rules, but he put in some top performances for the Bees last season, and could hand the Gunners a real boost in the title race if he was signed in January.

In the previous campaign, the England international scored 20 Premier League goals, the third-highest total of any player in the top flight, indicating he could now be ready for a big move now he is entering his peak years.

At 27-years-old, the time may be right for the Brentford star to move on, but Arsenal may have to fend off interest from a number of other Premier League clubs, with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur also being named as potential suitors.

Lauded as "sensational" by BBC Sport reporter Simon Stone, Toney could be an excellent signing for the Gunners in the winter transfer window, and former England international Jay Bothroyd believes he would be an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus, saying:

"If you put him in one of the top teams he will score at least 20 Premier League goals per season. Great on penalties, penalties he’s unbelievable. If you took him to someone like Arsenal, I would love Arsenal to sign him now. I think he would score more goals than Jesus, than Ollie Watkins, in the Premier League."