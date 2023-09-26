Arsenal could make a move for a Bundesliga wonderkid in the next transfer window, transfer insider Dean Jones has now revealed.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

The Gunners are seemingly keen on bringing in a new winger this winter, as they are now monitoring Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembele, with The Mirror reporting they want to sign player who could take the burden off Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. Although Mikel Arteta has the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah at his disposal in attack, there have also been indications the manager could make a move for a new striker in the January transfer window, with Ivan Toney said to be a potential target.

In fact, Arsenal are now ready to step up their interest in the Brentford forward, with the Bees willing to sell him as long as they receive a fee of £60m, and he will be available to play again in January after completing his betting-related suspension. If the Gunners are unable to complete a move for Toney, then they may also consider Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, who could be sold in 2024, although they would face competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

It is clear the north Londoners are running the rule over a number of established players ahead of the next transfer window, but they are also interested in a promising youngster, with Jones revealing they could target Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, the transfer insider said: "Bynoe-Gittens is a really interesting link but Germany has been good for him in terms of getting out into a new environment and learning about himself and how football is perceived away from England at such a young age. I don’t think it helped that he was labelled as their new Sancho but Arsenal would be a suitable fit if he wants to come back to England, if nothing more than the fact his representatives also have a few of Arsenal’s biggest players on their books.

"At the moment I’m not convinced this is top of Arsenal’s priority list but we know they are on the lookout for new alternatives out wide and as such I do think this is one to just keep an eye on for now. It’s also worth noting that Chelsea also have an eye on him if and when he looks for a return to England”

Who is Jamie Bynoe-Gittens?

Despite being born in London, the 19-year-old has chosen to go down the route of playing abroad, and he made his Dortmund breakthrough in the 2021-22 campaign, before going on to make 15 Bundesliga appearances last term.

The English starlet managed to score three goals last season, while also picking up an assist, indicating that he may not be too far off establishing himself as a first-team regular.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has lauded the left-winger as a "huge talent" and a "supersub", while also claiming that his direct dribbling and lightning quick acceleration are among his key strengths. Bynoe-Gittens is clearly a very talented youngster, and he could end up being a solid back-up option for Martinelli if Arsenal make a move this January.