Highlights Arsenal may have to let go of a first-team player in January, with Barcelona and another club showing interest. Squad depth is important for the potential title run-in.

Arsenal is considering a move for a more physical striker in January, targeting Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen. They are also scouting Oscar Gloukh and may trigger Martin Zubimendi's release clause.

Jorginho's future at Arsenal is uncertain as Barcelona and Juventus are interested. He has had limited playing time this season and may be open to a move for more game time.

Arsenal could be forced to part ways with a first-team player in the January transfer window, with Barcelona and another European club considering a move, according to a report.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

The Gunners are clearly considering a move for a striker in the January transfer window, with journalist Charles Watts of the belief that Mikel Arteta wants a more physical option in attack, meaning Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen could be targeted.

Although Declan Rice was brought in for a club-record £105m fee in the summer, Arteta may also be forced to sign another central midfielder, given that Thomas Partey's future in north London is uncertain due to concerns over playing time.

As such, Red Bull Salzburg wonderkid Oscar Gloukh has recently been scouted by Arsenal, while reports have indicated they are set to trigger the release clause of Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi, who has been a long-term target for Barcelona.

Barca are clearly keen on bolstering their midfield ranks in the January transfer window, as reports from Spain have now claimed they are eyeing up a move for Jorginho, with the Gunners midfielder considered one of their main targets in the winter market (via The Hard Tackle).

However, the Spanish club will have to do battle for the Italian's signature with Serie A giants Juventus, with the report detailing the Vecchia Signora are willing to put a "powerful financial offer" on the table to ensure they win the race.

The report makes it clear the 31-year-old would be open to a move away from the Emirates Stadium, in search of being a more important player elsewhere, having only played a limited role for Arteta's side so far this season.

With two huge European clubs vying for his signature, it remains to be seen whether Arsenal are able to keep hold of the central midfielder, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season, although there is an option for a one-year extension.

Is Jorginho leaving Arsenal?

At this stage in his career, the Brazil-born midfielder will want to be playing regular football, but he has only made a handful of cameo substitute appearances this season, meaning he could be tempted by a move, especially considering two huge clubs are interested.

When the Italy international has been given game time for his country, he has often impressed, with former Liverpool man Jose Enrique lavishing him with praise back in September, saying: "Jorginho is world class. He is managing the pace of the game against England."

However, Arteta clearly does not hold him in the same regard, given that the maestro has only received very limited minutes on the pitch this season, so it may be worth letting him move on if a suitable offer arrives in the January transfer window.

Squad depth could be important for Arsenal in a potential title run-in, so Jorginho will need to be replaced if he does depart, but it would be unwise to stand in his way if Barca or Juventus are willing to pay over the odds for a player in the latter stages of his career.