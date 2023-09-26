Highlights Thomas Partey hopes to be fit for the Manchester City clash, but there is no guarantee.

Gabriel Martinelli is likely to return within the next fortnight after a hamstring injury.

Leandro Trossard is another key player suffering with an injury, but an update has now emerged on his status.

Arsenal have now been provided with an update on Leandro Trossard's hamstring injury, which caused him to miss Sunday's North London derby.

Which Arsenal players are injured?

There are a number of first-team players sidelined at the moment, as reported by ESPN, with Thomas Partey out due to a groin injury, but he is hopeful of being fit for the Manchester City clash on October 7th, although there is no guarantee he will be. Gabriel Martinelli has also been out of action, as a result of a hamstring injury, but there are indications the winger may not be missing for much longer, as ESPN detail he is now likely to return within the next fortnight.

Martinelli is not the only Gunners winger who's had an injury scare, with Bukayo Saka seen limping towards the end of Sunday's game against Spurs, but he is thought to have taken a kick to the foot, so he is unlikely to be ruled out for too long. There is good news all round for Arsenal on the injury front, as they are confident of avoiding an immediate injury crisis, following positive initial tests on Declan Rice and Trossard in recent days.

Rice was withdrawn at half-time in Sunday's derby clash, with Mikel Arteta stating the Englishman was suffering with "discomfort in his back", but while he is still troubled by the problem, it is not understood to be considered a serious issue at this point.

As for Trossard, the Belgian was ruled out of the North London derby entirely due to a hamstring injury, but hs is expected to resume training later this week, and he could even make his first-team return in the next Premier League match.

Although the 28-year-old is likely to sit out Wednesday's EFL Cup clash against Brenford at the Gtech Community Stadium, alongside Rice, there is an outside chance he returns for Saturday's trip to AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League. It is currently unclear when Rice is set to return, but ESPN detail that any absence will be "short."

When did Leandro Trossard last play?

The left-winger last featured in the 1-0 victory against Everton earlier this month, during which he scored the only goal of the game, his first of the season, to secure all three points for Arsenal at Goodison Park.

The Belgium international's injury came at a bad time, fresh off the back of scoring the winning goal, having only featured sporadically prior to that match, so it is good news that he could be back in contention for the next Premier League game.

In his three Premier League outings this season, the "magic man", as lauded by journalist Richie Mills, has featured at both left-winger and striker, showcasing his versatility, and he is likely to be needed on the left-wing at the weekend.

With Martinelli still set to be sidelined for a couple more weeks, the Bournemouth match could be the perfect opportunity for Trossard to cement his place in the starting XI, should he return to full fitness ahead of schedule.